The Canton High softball team grabbed an early lead and maintained control the rest of the way to record a 6-3 non-conference road victory over Midwest Central Monday afternoon.

Canton grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as junior Karlie Walker singled home sophomore Faith Demler.



After Midwest Central knotted the score in the bottom of the inning, the Lady Giant offense went to work in the second, plating three runs. Junior Blair Jacobus had a two-run single before Walker tallied her second hit, an RBI double, that made it 4-1.



Canton added an unearned single run in the third to make it 5-1 before the host Lady Raiders plated two unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth against Jacobus (3-0), who came on in relief of Petty.



But Jacobus held Midwest Central in check the rest of the way.



Canton (3-1) would add an insurance run in the top of the seventh when junior Allison Mortland doubled home Petty.



The Lady Giants out-hit Midwest Central 11-6. Mortland finished with three hits, scoring a run, while Walker and Petty added two hits each. Demler, Jacobus, junior Tori Oaks and freshman Ellie Downing chipped in one hit each.



Demler, Petty, Downing, Mortland, senior Alex Chamberlin and sophomore Ella Wheeler scored one run each for the Lady Giants.



In the circle, Petty allowed one earned run on three hits in three innings, striking out three. She threw 50 pitches, 33 for strikes.



Along with the two unearned runs, Jacobus gave up three hits, striking out eight in her four innings. She threw 48 of her 60 pitches for strikes.



Canton had three errors in the contest, compared to one for Midwest Central.



The Lady Giants were scheduled to play against Lincoln High School from Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. in an 11 a.m. contest Monday at the Canton Softball Complex. But that game was cancelled due to wet field conditions following Sunday night rains.