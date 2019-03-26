Fulton County was well-represented at Saturday's Canton Kiwanis All-Star Games played at Alice Ingersoll Gym in Canton. County

Fulton County was well-represented at Saturday's Canton Kiwanis All-Star Games played at Alice Ingersoll Gym in Canton. County players in the girls contest included the following: South Fulton's Madisen Coulter, Canton’s Sophie Oaks, Lewistown’s Paige Bennett, Canton’s Sydney Hannam and Cassidy Fawcett, Lewistown’s Hannah Burdess and Farmington Central’s Sarah Wherley and Macie Sprague. Boys contest: Canton Garrett Brant and Lewistown’s Cade Beekman participated.



