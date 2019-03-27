GALVA — Bubba’s birthday was Sunday.

That’s what his mother, Melissa Hartman, and his grandmother, Judy Hartman, remembered when they gathered with family and friends in Wiley Park Sunday. It’s what Pastor Don Ruel considered as he offered words to those assembled. The special day even inspired the songs and melodies of guitarists Ryan and Ben Smith.

Called Bubba by his adoring sisters and X or X-man by friends and teammates, Xavier Hartman should have turned 20 on this day. But instead of sharing it with her son, Melissa lives in house crowded with Xavier’s pictures and filled with an emptiness only known by a parent who loses a child.

Xavier Hartman was shot in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018. He died in the emergency room of OSF St. Luke Medical Center in Kewanee.

This is a story of a family’s grief in the aftermath of tragedy. And what follows will offer an account of another kind of pain. It’s a suffering the source of which can be traced to hatred and racism and fear and exclusion.

Special Days

Miah Hartman’s 8th birthday party was Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Wiley Park. Xavier bought his little sister a Barbie Dreamhouse Camper and sat on the sidewalk to help her assemble it.

“That was the last time I saw my son alive,” Melissa said. “Of course we talked and texted on the phones, but that was the last time I saw him.”

Melissa said it was a “special day.”

“It was Father’s Day weekend, too,” she added. “I remember I wanted just one picture from that day because I had all the kids together in one place.

“I told them: ‘I don’t care what we look like or anything else, we are taking a picture of all of us together.’ Looking back, I’m so glad I insisted. I’m so glad we were all there.”

Melissa had the photo reproduced on a large blanket that hangs over her couch in her Galva home.

The following Tuesday marked another kind of anniversary.

“Austin Porter, Xavier’s cousin, died in a car wreck on June 21 and Xavier and some of his friends went out to fish at Porter Lake,” Judy explained. “They were having a good time out there.”

Judy said that June day last year marked the third anniversary of Austin’s fatal car wreck.

“It got late and a friend of Xavier’s had to work in the morning, so Xavier was taking him home,” Judy said. “Austin had been hurrying home to get up for work in the morning, too.

“Sometimes the similarities keep me awake at night.”

Shots in the Dark

Xavier was driving his truck to take friend Colyn Glisan home after the party for Austin Porter when the truck rolled onto its side in a ditch near the home of James Love in rural Galva.

During his January murder trial in the Knox County Courthouse, Love testified he heard a vehicle going fast on the road by his home as he lay in bed, but didn’t hear the truck continue to pass by. He went downstairs and heard profanities outside, so he got dressed and retrieved a Ruger 9mm pistol to go out to the crash. The shouting, Love said, was coming from Xavier and Glisan as they attempted to jump on the side of the truck to right it.



Love exited a side door of the home — the main door his family uses — and walked through a bean field where he came upon the crash.



“They didn’t seem to want my help,” Love said during the trial, adding he heard Glisan say, “I’m going to that f***ing house” (Love’s home).



Love accompanied Glisan toward his home while Xavier remained at the truck. He recalled he was concerned the truck was partially in the road, and a traffic hazard, so he decided to call the police on his cellphone.



“I touched the phone app and I believe I was hit ... it felt like a baseball bat,” he said.



Love claimed he then called his wife as he retreated from the scene.



“I heard from my left, ‘he’s got a gun.’ Immediately I seen Xaiver come towards me,” Love said. “I fired a round to my right and there was no one to my right. I felt that was safe,” he said of the first warning shot.



Love claimed Xavier kept advancing as Love backpedaled while Xavier tried to strike him in the face so he fired another round, this time at Xavier’s feet or the ground.



Love testified he “feared for his life.” He was acquitted after a jury deliberated for less than an hour.



Of Death and Grief



One of the shots from Love’s gun blasted through the femoral artery in one of Xavier’s legs, and he slowly bled out.



“I woke up in the middle of the night,” Melissa said. “I woke up and sat straight up in bed. I was awake for a few minutes and then the chatter on the scanner started.



“I didn’t know they were talking about my son.”



Judy answered her door in the very early morning hours of June 19.



“It was Galva police and they said Xavier had been shot and he was alive and I thought he was going to be fine,” Judy recalled.



Judy called Melissa and chaos erupted.



“At one point I’m headed to Peoria, because my son — who was supposed to be fine — was bleeding out and they had him up in the air,” Melissa said. “And then I get call that they’re taking him to Kewanee.



“But I knew. I think maybe I knew all along.”



The worst times for Melissa are mornings.



“Bubba would come and stand out on the porch with me and we would drink coffee and talk about whatever,” she said. “We’d talk about family. And fishing. Sometimes we’d talk about girls.



“Sometimes we would just stand together and enjoy the quiet. And sometimes, before he left, he’d give me a big hug and say, ‘I love you, Momma.’ And those were the best days.”



Bedtime is the tough time in the Hartman house.



“Miah is 8 and Willow is 6 and sometimes I think it’s too sad for them,” Melissa said. “They’ll ask me, ‘Where’s Bubba?’ and ‘Why can’t we see Bubba?’ and you have to try to keep it all together and explain things the best you can.



“Everywhere you look in my house you can see Bubba. But at the same time it’s kind of hard on the girls. They can see him, but they can’t talk to him or ask him to play with them.”



Hometown Fear and Hatred



Melissa and Judy said they didn’t want to speak with any media “for along time.”



“I understand that James Love should be able to testify in his trial,” Melissa said. “That’s right. But what’s not right, at least to me, is no one told my son’s story.



“Not one person was called to testify about the kind of person my son was. No one was called to testify about his life and what he may or may not have feared that night.”



According to Melissa and Judy, anyone who denied Galva was “divided” by the killing of her son wasn’t paying attention.



“You can put a smiley face on this town if you want — but from the moment my son died there were people out there looking to say anything to defend James Love and, I don’t know, make it into a gun issue,” Melissa said.



The Hartmans are gun-rights supporters. Melissa is an active hunter and loves the outdoors.



“I’m not sure when it started, but we were contacted by someone who showed us posts on the Guns Save Life page on Facebook,” Judy said. “We had never even heard of the organization, but stories about Xavier’s death were posted on that site and comments were just horrible.



“My daughter was called a ‘Muslim Bitch’ with a ‘half-breed son.’ There were comments saying he deserved to die. It was horrible, but it was on the internet.”



The hatred hit home as the days between Xavier’s killing and the trial stretched on.



“Our family owned the Galva Flower Shop,” Melissa explained. “It was a thing all us in the family kind of shared.



“That shop isn’t open anymore. It was vandalized — red Xs were painted all over the inside of it and someone lit a fire that damaged it.”



Judy moved to Galva in 1975 and said she invested much of herself into the little town of 2,500.



“Four years ago I looked around town and started see how nice it could be,” Judy said. “So I started what we called ‘Ready Set Grow.’ We painted and planted flowers and cleaned up sidewalks and tried to make the downtown a beautiful place.



“And what happened? Some businesses actually came.”



Judy said she’s been dropped by the group.



“My closest friend — the first friend I ever made in this town — won’t talk to me now,” Judy said. “Xavier was the one who died. He lost his life. Even the people who think he was in the wrong, you would think those people would have some sympathy.



“You think people might want to understand what we are going through.”



Earlier this week — in the wake of a live video interview she and Melissa did with The Register-Mail — Judy received a note that called her grandson a “n*****” and told her to “Let it go.”



Melissa said she has no plans to leave the town she has called home all her life.



“The hardest part was when my daughters came home from school and said some kids said their brother deserved to die,” Melissa said. “I don’t mind the names they call me. But I don’t understand the names they call my son. I don’t understand why they do those things when he is dead and gone and there’s just this emptiness left.



“People don’t like to talk about what happened. And then there are people who don’t like it when I talk about how and why my son died. People don’t want to face up and admit there is hate here, too. Even in Galva.”



