After months of knocking on doors and proverbially kissing babies, the candidates for Kewanee mayor and city council met face-to-face Tuesday at a televised League of Women Voters forum.

All five candidates for council, running for two open spots, and both mayor candidates participated, though just one of the four Wethersfield School Board candidates, Trafton Hodge, showed for the discussion. Wethersfield has three board spots open.

The voters will make their choice at the polls April 2.

At the forum, council candidates had the first round, with opening and closing statements and a round of questions from the audience and moderator Sharon Deahl. Statements were made in candidate ballot order.

Mike Komnick: He called himself an “active member” of the community who wants to see it grow.

“I see the potential in our town and in our people,” he said.

Tim Hamilton: He said his 45 years experience in the water and sewer department made him qualified and that he would work to balance the budget and stop wasteful spending.

Chris Colomer: He touted the city’s programs to clean up the city and said he felt compelled to get involved in city government. “I was tired of being a resident who complained,” he said, noting he’d like to be the people’s voice on issues affecting them.

Andy Koehler: He cited his experience in the city’s water and sewer department and said he knows how city government works. He said he has many times been the lone “no” vote on the council when he sees waste or favoritism. “I’m not afraid to say no,” he said.

Chris Wheaton: He pledged to ensure that city projects are done at a minimal expense, that he would be transparent in his council dealings and that he would work to assist the small businessman.

How would you have handled the Visitation bell “incident”?

Colomer: As an appointed councilman, he said he had spoken with people involved and looked at all of the scenarios to determine where communication had failed to ensure such an incident wouldn’t happen again.

Hamilton: He said was the person who told the city about an old water line near bell and that because of that concern the issue should have gone through the zoning board in the first place.

Koehler: He said the issue was worked out and that the chief of police had indicated there were no sightline or safety issues. “That’s good enough for me.”

Komnick: He said the issue was a perfect example of how not following established practices can lead to larger problems. He said one of the points to avoid confrontation in the communications class he teaches is “communication and transparency are key.”

Wheaton: He said the bell’s planners should have gone through the process and that the city manager was “out of his authority” to allow the construction of the bell. “You can’t just build anywhere.”

What is state of Main Street?

Hamilton: He said beautification efforts had made a difference but that more needed to be done. “We’ve got to keep moving forward.”

Koehler: “It’s a ghost town downtown,” he said, noting that “inside deals” has hindered Kewanee’s development and that those charged with economic development were not performing well.

Colomer: He said he believes there should be better cooperation and strategy between the city, the Chamber of Commerce and the Kewanee Economic Development Corporation. “Find and bridge the gap on why we haven’t attracted business,” he said. “Why are we not there?”

Wheaton: “It’s lacking,” he said of downtown as a business hub. He said the city should be focused on making it easier for small businesses to open in Kewanee.

Komnick: He said the city’s beautification effort has been encouraging but economic development is a “group effort” that should involve everyone. “It’s not a council or KEDC issue, it’s a community issue.”

Has the city’s efforts to demolish abandoned structures had good results?

Colomer: “It’s helping lift up those neighborhoods.”

Komnick: “People requested the program,” he said, noting the community survey conducted several years that ranked city problems.

Wheaton: “I’d like to see it keep going.”

Koehler: He said the city is challenged with the program because many times speculators own the properties and it takes the city a lot of time and money to resolve delinquency or back bills.

Hamilton: He said he would seek more state and federal grants to help with the program because of its high expense. He said the city loses money because of the tear-down cost and the fact that liens against a property are forgiven when they’re sold at tax auction.

How does Kewanee correct its street and sidewalk issues?

Koehler: He agrees that the city has issues with its infrastructure.

Komnick: There is a need for a comprehensive plan that takes into account limited funding.

Wheaton: He said the city should revisit a proposal last year to fix all of the streets at once by seeking a half-cent sales tax increase.

Hamilton: “We need to do a lot more. Our infrastructure is 75-100 years old and it is crumbling.”

Colomer: He said the funds coming in for roads are limited and the city needs to seek new sources of revenue to pay for repairs.

How should residents be involved with city government?

Komnick: The city should find ways to reach residents uncomfortable voicing their concerns at a council meeting.

Hamilton: He suggested more residents attend meetings and said as councilman he would be available “24/7”.

Wheaton: He would open the council chambers more often for unofficial community discussions.

Koehler: He said he is always available to discuss city issues and that the city newsletter is helpful to residents seeking information.

Colomer: He said voting was the best way for the public to be heard, but the city has other ways -- such as the “See-Click-Fix” app that allows residents to snap a photo of a pothole or other problem the city needs to fix.

How would you solve the budget deficit?

Colomer: Making big cuts is difficult because three-quarters of the budget is staff. “It’s not something that can be done overnight,” he said. “(We need to) use resources as well as possible.”

Wheaton: Sell down surplus city equipment.

Koehler: He said the city should start charging businesses free water and sewer because some officials had given “special deals for special friends.”

Hamilton: Sell old equipment and let department heads know they must “do with less.”

Komnick: He said selling equipment would be a short-term solution and that the city has to find new areas of revenue such as grant funding.

How transparent is local government?

Hamilton: “There’s a lot of things not being told (by city officials).

Colomer: He said communication needs to improve.

Wheaton: He said the city should not be allowed to hold closed-door meetings.

Koehler: He said there needs to more transparency because there are “too many deals for inside people.”

Komnick: He said with council packets being available online and the newsletter ensures the city “does a fairly good job with that.” He said closed-door meetings are needed to conduct city business because of legal issues.

Should the city look closer at salaries and staffing to bridge the budget deficit?

Colomer: He said the city is at adequate staffing and the city council has tried every option to erase the deficit outside of staff cuts. He said they are seeking greater efficiencies to reduce costs.

Wheaton: He said wasteful spending is the problem.

Komnick: “The problem is an efficiency thing,” he said, noting that city jobs should be cut as a last resort. “They’re people not just a dollar amount.”

Koehler: He said the biggest impact the city could make on its budget is to collect a larger portion of $800,000 in unpaid ambulance calls each year. The city started using an outside vendor promising to do that last year but its unclear whether they have addressed the backlog. He said he continues to fight against wasteful spending.

Hamilton: He said the streets crew already operates with about a third of the employees that worked there when he was employed with the city. He said more grants are needed to produce revenue and eschewed “that part of town” for drawing from city resources.

Closing comments

Wheaton: He’ll fight for the “average Joe.”

Koehler: Fairview Homes has diminished over time and “it’s time to crack down.”

Colomer: He said it is an “exciting time” for Kewanee and he thinks the prison expansion will be help the city’s economy.

Hamilton: Focus on streets and infrastructure; bring in and retain businesses; provide better government oversight.

Komnick: He said he would be a “teammate of the community” and study up on the issues he would be voting on at the council.

Kewanee Mayor’s Race

Opening statement

Gary Moore: He said that while he doesn’t have direct council experience, he does have experience budgeting during his time as the union president for the police department. He said he would be aggressive, hustle, “make deals” with businesses to bring them to Kewanee and put a sharper focus on developing regional partnerships.

Mike Yaklich: Yaklich said his 14 years on the council, plus his business experience and common sense, makes him the best candidate for mayor. He took credit for pushing the city toward “responsible spending” and said his personal an professionals mottos involve treating everyone fairly and doing things the right way. “I understand the value of a buck.”

What is the solution to the city’s crumbling sewer and streets system?

Moore: He said budget issues and the local climate make it difficult to keep ahead of infrastructure improvements. He suggesting fixing the sewers first to avoid having to re-pave roads and finding ways to save -- such as solar conversions -- and put that money back into city infrastructure. “We need to start from the bottom up.”

Yaklich: He said the council does plan ahead for street and sewer repairs and that the upcoming East Street renovation project (using mostly state and federal funding) is an example of the city moving forward on that plan. “We are pretty focused in the way we do things.”

What are the three biggest Kewanee challenges?

Yaklich: Finding the money to supply basic services; ensuring a solid jobs base; planning effectively for the future.

Moore: Streets and sidewalks; the need to adopt a street maintenance program.

How does Kewanee tackle its budget deficit?

Moore: He said that city staff is the last place to make cuts, even though they make up the bulk of city costs. “Department heads need to be more creative in how these services are provided.”

Yaklich: He said the city almost always starts at a deficit but always finds ways to trim it back to balanced -- which is why goal-setting is so important. He said there are no plans to cut staff. “The current council is dedicated to protecting jobs.”

How do you get more residents involved in city government?

Yaklich: He said is very accessible to residents. “We have to listen...and be able to communicate their needs.”

Moore: He said it’s important for the city to continue communicating with residents. “People want to be heard...they’re more apt to get involved.”

Would you support another city-sponsored resident survey?

Mike: He said that another survey is scheduled soon, though city officials are still trying to complete goals of the first survey. “We responded, we listened,” he said of the first survey. “It takes a while to complete projects.”

Gary: He said he has referred to the survey several times during his mayoral run and thinks another one would provide valuable information -- though he said the surveys are expensive. “We need to conduct surveys on a regular basis.”

What makes you qualified to lead Kewanee?

Yaklich: He said he had gained invaluable experience working with three mayors and several council members during his tenure. “I learned from them. I got to listen to the dialogue firsthand.”

Moore: He said as president of the police union, and later as chief in Sheffield, he saw labor issues and budgets from the labor and management side. “I saw how the process worked and I see how that process works on both sides.”

How will you navigate council issues that you have a personal stake in?

Moore: “Personal interests have to be set aside. We need to bend over backwards for citizens.”

Yaklich: He said decisions have to be made by the rules, not personal interest. “That’s why it has to go through a procedure.”

What are some of the traits you would bring to the mayor’s office?

Yaklich: Financial savvy; budget oversight; trustworthiness and consistency; transparency; team problem-solving; demanding answers.

Moore: Ability to discern what would benefit the most people; being aggressive with business development; high priority on infrastructure; alternative power sources; providing more youth opportunities; reducing “hoops” for developing businesses.

Wethersfield School Board

Trafton Hodge, a father of three children in the Wethersfield School district, was the only one of four candidates at the forum Tuesday.

The other three candidates, all incumbents protecting their current seats, are Board President Dan Bryan, Tyrone Baker and Dave Reeves.

Hodge told the forum he is a 1995 KHS graduate who earned degrees from Blackhawk College East and Southern Illinois University.

He currently is a manager for his family’s local business, Hodge’s 66, where he says he has gained budgeting and hiring experience that would help the district.

“I’m committed to making our schools exceptional,” he said, noting he also has served on the local YMCA board and the city planning commission.

He said he supports strong financial oversight and the school’s growing dual-credit system that allows students to earn college credit.

But, he said he would like to see a greater emphasis placed on non-college-path careers with more vocational opportunities. Wethersfield already has a strong construction component for students that he’d like to see expand into automotive skills.

If given “free” grant money he said he would put it into Wethersfield buildings and its transportation fleet.

If elected, he said he would ask lots of questions, listen to the concerns of constituents and offer new initiatives.

“I want to give back to my community,” he said.















