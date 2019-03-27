KEWANEE — When it comes to economic development for a community, people usually think in terms of attracting new businesses to town.

But in fact, 85 percent of new jobs are created by existing businesses in a city.

That’s why Kathy Albert, executive director of the Kewanee Economic Development Corp. (KEDC) spends much of her time visiting with business people in Kewanee, to learn about their needs and their concerns.

“Our primary goal with KEDC is business retention and trying to maintain services in Kewanee that we already have,” Albert said. “I’m always working behind the scenes.”

That often means adapting to a business world that seems to be changing more rapidly than ever, especially when it comes to technology. From computerized cash registers to social media, business people have had to learn many new things just to keep up.

“We have to balance between ‘tried and true’ and being creative,” Albert said. “Every business owner has a different philosophy or vision of where they want to go from here.”

Kewanee is fortunate in having business owners who are committed to succeeding in Kewanee, Albert said. “The people that we have right now are vested in the community,” she said. “We have fantastic business owners.”

Also important, of course, is the KEDC’s work with prospective new businesses. For example, Albert said, KEDC worked for a year on bringing a company in to build a large solar-energy project at the Lininger Industrial Park on the west edge of town.

Much of Albert’s job consists of answering questions from people seeking information about Kewanee as a possible location for a new venture. Even there, technology has crept in; “Most people do go to the Internet first when they’re looking for information,” Albert said.

There has been progress on the Kewanee business scene in the past year, she said. There were four new business ventures in the city last year, and other businesses expanded their operations.

More such expansions are on the horizon this year, she added.