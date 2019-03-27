The trophy case at Kewanee High School has a new exhibit honoring Robert Westlund, dedicated Star Courier sports journalist and longtime Kewanee resident who passed away in 2010. The exhibit’s opening was held in conjunction with the KHS Boys Basketball Senior Night.

On hand to celebrate the occasion were Dr. Chris Sullens, Superintendent of Kewanee School District #229; Tim Atwell, KHS Athletic Director; Larry Flannery, KHS Events Coordinator and 1969 graduate; and Dr. Rick Cernovich, 1971 graduate, member of the famous 1970-71 basketball team, and former school board member for both Kewanee District #229 and Bureau Valley. Cernovich was also a good friend to Westlund.

“When Bob’s health was failing, Dr. Cernovich would take him for rides around the area,” said Sullens. “He was extremely kind to Bob.”

The new KHS exhibit contains a framed photograph of Westlund alongside the Yashica-D camera that Westlund used during his decades-long career.

“I’d estimate he took over 10,000 photos with that camera,” said Sullens. “After a game, Bob would return to the Star Courier, where he would write the story as someone developed the negatives for him in the darkroom.”

The large size of the camera’s negatives (2 ¼ “ x 2 ¼ “) allowed for individual players or other details within a photo to be enlarged for printing.

Westlund served as sports editor for the Kewanee Star Courier for more than years, during which time he reported on high school sporting events throughout the area.

Although his home team was the Kewanee Boilermakers—he graduated from KHS in 1955—he came to know other teams as well.

According to Atwell, “From 1961 to 1997, ‘Sportsland Bob’ covered every aspect of every sport not only for the Boilermakers but also for Wethersfield, Cambridge, Galva, Neponset, Annawan, Princeton and Bureau Valley…pretty much every school in the Bureau-Henry-Stark County areas.”

Flannery added, “Bob could tell you stats at the drop of a hat on all of them and more.”

The new trophy case exhibit marks one of many times Westlund has been honored by KHS over the years. In 1991, he was named Honorary Boilermaker for Homecoming Week. When Westlund retired from the Star Courier in 1997, KHS celebrated his accomplishments by declaring the Dixon-Kewanee Boys Basketball Game “Bob Westlund Night.” Later, in 2004, he was inducted into the Kewanee High School Hall of Fame as a Friend.