The Illinois Valley Archaeological Society (IVAS) will meet Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Dickson Mounds Museum beginning at 7 p.m. Featured speaker will be Dr. Duane Esarey, Director Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds Museum, who will present a talk titled “Rockwell Mound and Other Mason County Mysteries.” This event is free and the public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be available following the presentation.



Dr. Esarey is the newly appointed Director of Dickson Mounds Museum. Duane spent 25 years at Western Illinois University and Dickson Mounds Museum before pursuing his PhD at University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. Duane’s publications have especially focused on Illinois’ French Colonial and late prehistoric periods, but his 1986 documentation of the Rockwell and other major mounds was the first step showing the 2000-year-old mounds and villages along a two mile stretch of the Illinois river at Havana were one of the preeminent Middle Woodland centers of Illinois. In this lecture Esarey focuses on the story of the documentation and the effect of integrating new information more so than the lifeways and history of the ancient occupants of Havana.



The Illinois State Museum—Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day. Tours and special programs are available for groups with reservations. For more information call 309.547.3721 or TTY 217.782.9175 or visit the museum’s web site at http://www.dicksonmounds.com. Also check out weekly updates on Facebook at “Illinois State Museum – Dickson Mounds”.