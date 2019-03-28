The Canton Elks Lodge elected the 2019-2020 Lodge Officers at their membership meeting held Monday.

Pictured in no particular order are: Exalted Ruler-Kari Session; Leading Knight-Garry Hensley; Loyal Knight-Ryan Kozelichki; Lecturing Knight-Jessica Piper; Secretary-Ellie Miles; Treasurer-Michael Wherley; Tiler-Joseph Long; Inner Guard-Tanner Picton; Esquire-Randy Cremeens and Chaplain-Darren Clendenny.