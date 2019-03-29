The meeting will be held at the City Council Chambers on April 2, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.

1. Call to order by Mayor Pollard, Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance.

2. Roll Call.

3. Approve March 19, 2019, Council Meeting Minutes.

4. For council consideration, discussion and possible approval:

a) Chief of Police Jason Carter requests the Council's approval to move forward with the purchase and training of a new full service Police K9.

b) Chief of Police Jason Carter requests the Council to transfer ownership, responsibility, and expense of Police K9 Orest to Sgt. Buttry at retirement date of K9 Orest.

c) Chief of Police Jason Carter requests the Council to approve the appointment of Brent Hammell to fill out the remain- der of Braden Willis' term on the Board of Fire and Police Commission. The remainder of the term would be from April 2, 2019, to December 31, 2020.

d) Resolution 04.02.19.; A resolution renewing the employee's safety incentive program for the period of April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020.

e) Award bid for mowing and mainte- nance of City properties.

f) City of Carmi Electrical Engineer, David Coston, to discuss options for Generator #11.

g) Discuss possible purchase of a break- er for the Bradshaw Substation.

5. Reports and/or updates from Mayor Pollard

6. Reports from Standing Committees.

7. Business or comments from visitors.

8. Closed Session to discuss personnel and property issues with no action to fol- low.

9. Adjournment

Jeff Pollard, Mayor