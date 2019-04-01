Twila R. "Posie” Lafferty age 86 of Moline, IL, formerly of Aledo, IL passed away peacefully with her family by her side Saturday March 30, 2019 at her home. Services are 2:00 PM Saturday April 6, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until time of services Saturday at Fippingers where memorials may be left to the Mercer County VFW Post # 1571. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com

Twila R. "Posie” Lafferty age 86 of Moline, IL, formerly of Aledo, IL passed away peacefully with her family by her side Saturday March 30, 2019 at her home. Services are 2:00 PM Saturday April 6, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until time of services Saturday at Fippingers where memorials may be left to the Mercer County VFW Post # 1571. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com



She was born October 16, 1932 in Joy, IL to Oscar and Della McNeal Johnson. Posie graduated from Aledo High School in 1950 and Magna Cum Laude from Blackhawk College. She was united in marriage to Sam Lafferty October 31, 1954 in Aledo.



For many years Posie was employed with Aledo Pre-Kindergarten and the Handicapped Development Center for Rock Island and Mercer County. She was a lifetime member of the Mercer County VFW Post 1571 Auxiliary.



She enjoyed bowling, playing golf, watching sports on TV and was an avid Cubs fan. Her joy was her family and she especially loved gatherings and holidays.

Survivors include her husband, Sam, daughter, Debra Lafferty of Rock Island, IL, son Patrick ( Bonny Heinrichs) Lafferty of Aledo, IL, two grandsons, Shawn (Libby) Lafferty of Stafford, VA, Nicholas (Crystal) Lafferty of Frisco, TX, six great grandchildren: Christian, Nicholas Jr, Alex, Mia, Gabriella, and Sophia; one sister, Donna Long of Aledo, several nieces and nephews.



Her parents, two sisters, Bess and Fione, three brothers John, Richard and Everett preceded her in death.