At the monthly meeting of the American Legion Post #16, Monday, the Legion’s Friendship Festival Queen Candidate, Kennedy Rose, was introduced to the membership.

Present at the meeting were two of her grandfathers and past Commanders of the post, Don Bugos and Harold Rose.



Jim Watts introduced Kennedy to the membership present and all wished her well for the up coming Friendship Festival Queen competition.