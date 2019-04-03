BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

ELDORADO — Cole Blazier took a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh, and then had to pitch out of a bases-loaded jam to give the CWC Bulldogs their first win of the season in a 4-3 thriller over the Eldorado Eagles on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs bats only produced five hits on the day, but they timed them well and added some crafty baser running to jump to a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning. KaCee Fulkerson and Will Ledford drew walks, but it looked like the might stranded on base with two outs until Gia Berekashvili reached across the plate for a double to right field to score them both. Devin Rankin’s infield single move Berekashvili to third. During the next at-bat Rankin moved off first base far enough to draw a rundown, allowing Berekashvili to score from third.

The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the fifth on consecutive hits from Blazier and Fulkerson.

Things looked promising in the seventh as Blazier nearly completed his no-hitter when a grounder to second with one out looked like a potential game-ending double play. An error on the play however gave the Eagles a pair of base runners with one out. Eldorado then broke through with three hits and walk to move the score to 4-3 with the bases loaded and two outs before Blazier came through with a 3-pitch strikeout to end the game.

“My arm was still feeling fine, but I had a lot of adrenaline going on that last at-bat,” said Blazier after his 94 pitch victory.

“That’s the kind of performance we expect from Cole, he really stepped up,” said CWC Coach Justin Simmons.