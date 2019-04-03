The Canton Ingersoll eighth grade girls were tops in their division, while the seventh graders finished second in Monday’s quadrangular meet held at Memorial Stadium.

The eighth grade team results saw Canton Ingersoll finish on top with 74 points.



Tremont was second with 71 points, followed by Illini Bluffs (37) and Galesburg Costa (19).



Results for Canton Ingersoll included the following:

Hurdles – Lexie Shaw, second, 19.4.

100 – Chloe Bartlett, second, 14.3; Jaiden Walters, third, 14.6 and Shaylynn Locke, fifth, 15.3.

1600 – Erica Dailey, fourth, 6:46.9 and Elly Robinson, fifth, 6:55.9.

4x200 – Shaw, Brooklyn Kimbrough, Karlee Zumstein and Alissa Turner, second, 2:10.2.

4x100 – Ryleigh Mills, Locke, Bartlett and Walters, first, 58.9.

400 – Abbie Bouc, fifth, 1:16.4.

200 – Zumstein, first, 30.3 and Alissa Turner, fifth, 32.2.

800 – Laura Severt, second, 3:23.6 and Jolina Tutor, third, 3:34.9.

4x400 – Robinson, Zumstein, Walters and Dailey, first, 5:07.4.

Long Jump – Bartlett, first, 14-feet and Jayda Jones, fifth, 11-1.

High Jump – Zumstein, third, 4-4 and Walters, fifth, 4-4.

Discus – Katie Jett, third, 63-7 and Kailey Pierson, fifth, 61-0.

Shot Put – Karryl Lei Leander, second, 23-8; Jett, fourth, 22-3 and Emily Mitchell, fifth, 21-9 ½.

Pole Vault – Robinson, first, 6-6.



Tremont’s eighth grader Cambria Geyer swept the hurdles, 100, 400 and high jump.



The seventh grade team results saw Illini Bluffs win nine events on the way to scoring 100 points.



Canton Ingersoll was next with 51 points, followed by Galesburg Costa (24) and Tremont (18).



Results for Canton Ingersoll included the following:

Hurdles – Natalie Spiva, fourth, 21.3.

100 – Makila Meves, first, 14.8,

4x200 – (Ella Goforth, Kyla Zedric, Carleigh Putman and Kiera Raker, second, 2:12.

4x100 – Jena Goforth, Meves, Ella Pigg and Spiva, first, 1:00.9.

400 – Zedric, second, 1:17.1 and Gracie Chisum, fourth, 1:25.5.

200 – Carleigh Putman, third, 31.3 and Kiera Raker, fourth, 31.8.

800 – Kaidence Widger, fourth, 3:17.3 and Ainsley Harper, fifth, 3:34.5.

4x400 – Jena Goforth, Raker, Meves and Zedric, second, 5:15.7.

Long Jump – Ella Goforth, third, 11-10 and Jena Goforth, sixth, 11-3.

High Jump – Makila Meves, third, 4-1.

Discus – Meadow Lowder, fifth, 41-1.

Shot Put – Harper, first, 19-2 and Emma Wuebbling, fifth, 14-4 ½.



“It was good to see our teams perform against each other because Tremont will be hosting us and Illini Bluffs at Sectionals this year,” said Canton Ingersoll coach Brenda Shawgo. ”Canton needs to really focus on improving their times and peaking at Sectionals. I feel once we start competing in our Invites we will see much improvement.”