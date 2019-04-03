Don’t you love it when someone gets what they deserve? When they have to pay for what they’ve done in a way that emphasizes what they did wrong in an anything but subtle way?

(This is the fifth in a series of Lenten studies based on C.S. Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia books.)



Don’t you love it when someone gets what they deserve? When they have to pay for what they’ve done in a way that emphasizes what they did wrong in an anything but subtle way?



Of course we better not be too gleeful about someone else getting theirs. If we are glad about that we need to remember other people would be just as glad to see us get what we deserve. To paraphrase Shakespeare, if everyone was used according to their just desserts, who would escape a whipping? At least.



One of the most poetic punishments for sin occurs in C.S. Lewis’s “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader,” the fifth in his Narnia Chronicles. A greedy little boy named Eustace steals an armband from a dragon hoard and is himself transformed into a dragon. Bereft of the ability to communicate as a human, he is also, in many ways, shut out from all human companionship. His appearance causes fear and apprehension, not just for others but in his own mind. And the stolen arm band he wears causes great discomfort, even pain, and there is nothing he can do to relieve it.



Oddly enough, Eustace’s punishment actually brings him closer to the people around him. Those who looked on him as a nasty, unpleasant child (which, by the way, he was) now look at him with sympathy and compassion. They understand how painful his punishment is and how much it bothers him. They also notice how it has changed him, a change which carries on, for the most part, after the punishment has ended. Some of the old Eustace comes out on occasion, but basically he is not so obnoxious and mean-spirited.



The end of Eustace’s punishment is particularly applicable to the Lenten season. Eustace is told to shed his dragon’s skin and bathe to cleanse himself but he finds he cannot do it on his own. He tries three times to scrape the scales from his body, but until Aslan, the figure representing Christ in the books, steps in the dragon skin stays on, even though some of it does rub off through his own efforts. But the ultimate cleansing has to come from without.



One of the major lessons of the Christian faith, particularly during the Easter season, is that we cannot earn salvation through our own efforts. We cannot atone for our sins by ourselves. We need outside help.



That help can only come from Christ. Like Eustace, we know what has to be done but we are unable to do it. We can understand the problem, even grasp the solution, but it is beyond our ability to put it in practice. We can only be saved through His intervention.



Eustace’s story also emphasizes what happens when we truly repent. It is not just saying “I’m sorry” and as soon as we are in the clear go back to the way we were, doing the things we were doing. The outward change is only a symbol of the change we need to go through inside. And even before the change is complete, people around us need to be able to see the change.



There was one more thing which struck me about Eustace’s repentance.



Most of us see repentance and the punishment we go through during it as something simply unpleasant and humiliating. Evereything about it is distasteful and painful, with no mitigating circumstances. If you are not miserable all the time you are not truly being punished for your sins.



And it is true that Eustace is basically unhappy being a dragon. He longs for the feelings and pleasures of being completely human, in particular the companionship of other human beings with no obstacles. He often withdraws from everyone for moments of reflection in which he learns much about himself and how he needs to change.



But there are still some advantages in being a dragon, not the least of which is the ability to fly.



Often Eustace takes advantage of his ability to soar above the earth and see the world in a whole new way. Observing the world from a great height helps him break free of the way he has always seen things, offering a new perspective of reality which opens up unimaginable possibilities.



Even more, Eustace as a dragon sometimes gives his human companions a chance to ride on his back as he flies, allowing them not only a pleasant diversion but also a chance to gain a new perspective.



True repentance not only helps the person repenting but also those around him. Not only does the penitent gain from his experience, those who witness him going through it gain a greater understanding of their own spiritual life, comparing the penitent’s chastisement with their own need for repentance and how to go about it. That’s what makes the testimonies of repentant sinners so compelling as devotional literature. We can learn from what they went through as long as we keep an open mind.



But, as with Eustace, what others go through can only serve as a lesson that our own efforts are not enough. To rid ourselves of the dragon scales of sin, we need a Savior. Only then can we get back to being who we truly should be.



The culmination of Lent, the miracle of Easter, is a sign that this miraculous intervention has already happened. But we are still in the Lenten season of our lives. We still have not arrived at the perfection, the fulfillment of true repentance. Not until we, too, have gone beyond the veil will we see the full benefit of the Resurrection.



And, just as the period of Lent is a time of sacrifice and repentance it is also a time of joy and insight. As Paul said, the troubles and trials we are going through now are not worth comparing with what we will receive at the end. And we are to count it all joy when we encounter trials and difficulties, not for the pain they cause but for the insight we receive from them and the glory we gain from them.



The empty Tomb is under the shadow of the Cross. But the shadow will pass away in the light of Easter morning.