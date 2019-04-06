In a season that saw area high school boys basketball teams have limited post-season success, a number of players still enjoyed fine seasons on the hardwood.

The 2018-19 Ledger All-Fulton County Boys Basketball Team, as selected by the coaches, features players from four different programs.



This year’s team is led by Lewistown senior Cade Beekman, who was selected as the 2019 Fulton County Player of the Year.



The 6-foot, 3-inch guard/forward was a unanimous Prairieland Conference South Division First team selection for the Indians, who finished with a 20-10 record, including a 6-0 mark in league play. He was also an all-tournament team selection at the Fulton County and Macomb-Western Holiday Tournaments.



He led Lewistown in scoring (17.9 points per game), rebounds (5.9 rpg), assists (3.2 apg) and steals (1.7 spg). He finished his career with 1,044 points.



“Cade had a great senior season,” said Lewistown coach Clayton Hatfill. “He was also a kid that led by example in practice as well. He spent a lot of time this off-season in the gym gearing up for this season, definitely a gym rat.



“He is someone who can score in a bunch of different ways and has a very high IQ of the game,” Hatfill added. “Cade is not only a top athlete at our school but also gets it done in the classroom as well. He is one of the top students in his class academically. I was fortunate to coach him for two years and he did a lot of awesome things for our program and school.



“He is a kid that you love having on your team from a coach’s perspective and he will be missed next season in more ways than one,” he added.



Joining Beekman on this year’s All-Fulton County squad are Farmington’s Jaden Rutledge and Coe Jansen.



A 6-4 junior, Rutledge averaged a team-leading 12 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Farmers, who finished with a county best record of 21-9, including 5-1 in Prairieland North Division play. He was a unanimous first team all-conference selection and an all-tournament team selection at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament.



Rutledge also chipped in 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game.



“He was usually the last guy in the gym after practices and would come in before school to get in some extra shooting,” said Farmington coach Jeff Otto of Rutledge. “He has been a varsity player for his first three years and was a good leader for the team this season. I think the experience he’s had the last two years as a consistent starter will pay off for us next year.”



Jansen, a 6-4 senior, was a Prairieland North Division second team all-conference choice, and was also named to the Fulton County All-Tournament Team. He averaged 6.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals.



“He was an outstanding defender and rim protector,” said Otto of Jansen. “He was voted this year’s MVP. He had been plagued with injuries in his first couple of years for us and I really feel like it took him longer to reach his potential for us this year.



“He had some big games for us late when we needed him to step up and I think, because of those injuries it took him a while to get some confidence in his ability on the basketball court.” he added.



The youngest player on this year’s All-Fulton Team is North Fulton sophomore Jacob Schleich.



A Fulton County All-Tournament Team selection, along with being a second team ICAC and Prairieland North Division choice, Schleich, a 5-8 guard, played a key role as North Fulton improved from one win to nine this past season.



He averaged 16.3 points, 4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2 steals per game for the Wildcats.



“I thought he did a great job for us, increasing his scoring from 10 last year to 16.3 this year, all while being the focal point of our opponents’ defensive game plan,” said North Fulton coach Jay Brenner. “He battled through some nagging hand and ankle injuries, but never complained or made any excuses as he led our team in minutes played and took on the primary ball handling responsibilities.



“He is a student of the game and thinks the game better than most high school players – even as a sophomore,” Brenner added. “Some of the reads he makes on offense and defense: jumping passing lanes, attacking seams off the dribble, anticipating rebounds, general court vision, etc... are things that I’m not sure you can really teach a player. Some kids just have it.



“He was the statistical leader of our team this past year, but also a team leader and has earned the respect of his teammates,” he added. “He is humble, works very hard, and is very coachable. It’s a lot of fun to coach a player with his skill set and work ethic and coachability.”



The final two selections for this year’s All-Fulton County Team come from Canton High in senior Garrett Brant and junior Trey Passmore.



Brant, a 6-2 guard, was a Mid-Illini Conference second team selection for the Little Giants.



He averaged 9.7 points and 1.8 rebounds and was an 85 percent shooter from the free throw line.



Passmore, a 6-1 guard, averaged 8.7 points and 2.1 rebounds. He shot 70 percent from the free throw line.



North Futon finished the season with a 9-21 record, followed by Canton (4-21) and South Fulton (3-26).