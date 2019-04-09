The Olney Quilt Guild is sponsoring a one-day bus trip to Paducah on Friday, April 26. We will be attending the American Quilter's Society quilt show/vendor area at the Convention and Expo Center and Hancock Fabrics of Paducah. Departing Olney at promptly 7:00 am, we will stop at Flora Wal-Mart at 7:30 am for the final pick up. The anticipated Paducah arrival time is 10 am. We will leave the quilt show at 3 pm for a one-hour stop at Hancock's. We will stop at Cracker Barrel in Mt. Vernon for a dinner break.

The cost for the trip is $50 per person, which includes round trip transportation, gratuity for the bus driver and prizes for the games we will play on the bus.

The price of $50 does not include admission into the show, food, or other expenses you might incur. You may make your reservation by calling 618-665-3943 or 618-843-9707. Payment in full is due at the time you make your reservation