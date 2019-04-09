Chief Troy Ainley and the members of the Kewanee Police Department are congratulating Sgt. Nicholas Welgat on his recent graduation from the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, School of Police Staff and Command. Sgt. Welgat was one of 23 students in class #445 that completed the 22 week school. The program was first implemented in 1983 and has graduated over 20,000 students.

The School of Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction and additional optional blocks during each session. The major topics covered include: Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting and Resource Allocation. Each student is academically challenged through written examinations, projects, presentations and quizzes in addition to a staff study paper that are all required parts of the curriculum.

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the Law Enforcement Community. Since its inception, the Center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of Police Training, Management Training, and Executive Development.

The Kewanee Police Department anticipates a variety of benefits from Sgt. Welgat’s attendance in the program. Many of the programs graduates go on to a variety of leadership positions within their respective agencies.



