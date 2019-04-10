One of the most dangerous aspects of today’s political and moral climate is the idea that anyone who disagrees with you, anyone who acts in a way you do not feel comfortable with, who does anything you feel is wrong is inherently stupid at the very least and most probably evil.

(This is the sixth in a series of Lenten studies based on C.S. Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia books.)



And there is no grey area.



If you voted against Trump you obviously hate America, want to kill unborn babies, actively support the destruction of Israel, think people who work for their money should give most of it away to lazy people, hope to take away guns from law-abiding citizens so they can’t protect themselves from criminals who flout the law and eager to flood the country with criminal aliens who want to destroy our way of life.



If you voted for Trump you are obviously a racist who hates progress, wants to control what women do with their own bodies while leaving men free to do whatever they like, actively supports the systematic destruction of refugees whose only crime is to have lived in a part of the world others think is theirs by divine right, thinks people who have money no matter how they got it are above all law and morality, believes their right to own guns is more important than the lives of children and are eager to keep anyone from coming into this country who doesn’t look like them.



In other words, you are either on my side or you are wrong.



In “The Silver Chair,” the sixth book of C.S. Lewis’s Narnia Chronicles, the reader is introduced to beings called the Earthmen, a gnome-like race who are working for an evil witch plotting to take over Narnia. They follow her orders without question, do exactly what they are told and have nearly completed undermining the ground of Narnia to launch an invasion in which they will fight.



To the heroes who have stumbled into their underground world the Earthmen are obviously villains who are trying to destroy all that is good and beautiful in Narnia and are to be viewed with suspicion and, more to the point, punished if possible for their evil deeds.



But as the story unfolds, the Narnians find these apparently evil Earthmen are more victims than monsters. The witch has enchanted them through no fault of their own and forced them to do things they not only do not agree with but actually hate. Circumstances beyond their control have thrust them into this predicament and the only thing that will save them is the same thing that will save the heroes and Narnia itself.



Both the Earthmen and the Narnians are suspicious of each other, indeed dislike each other and find themselves forced into violent action to preserve themselves from destruction. But when the witch is destroyed and the two sides actually sit down and communicate with each other face to face they find there is no longer anything which keeps them apart. The evil of the witch pitted them against each other, but when the witch is no longer there they have no reason to be enemies.



Too often we condemn others for their actions and ideas because we do not understand the circumstances which made them who they are. We simply think what we believe is right is the only way things can be and there are no other reasons for thinking differently other than ignorance or pure evil.



I have two friends, both women, who are on opposite sides of the abortion question. One of them learned that an abortion was considered during her mother’s pregnancy, which would have resulted in her never having been born. The other found that one of her relatives whom she believed died because of complications of a standard operation had actually died because of a botched abortion which was done in less than optimal conditions because it was illegal at that time.



Naturally both women consider their viewpoint as the only one which is righteous,

Is there any way to reconcile these two apparently completely incompatible ways of seeing the issue?



Both viewpoints share one important idea. Life is sacred, both the life of the unborn child and the life of the mother. The belief that one is more important than the other is not the issue. The issue is that both lives are important and questions which affect one of those lives affect the other as well. The real problem is that women are not given any choice but abort or not. The offering of proper alternatives in reproduction rights; proper medical care of both mother and child before, during and after birth; support for women and children, born and unborn, including concern for their well-being and an understanding of how they are in this situation; and, perhaps most importantly, the acknowledgement the man has responsibilities in this question, all need to be taken into account.



And that responsibility for men needs to be as binding on them as on the mother. If a woman must carry the baby to term and allow it to be born, the father must support that child he sired whether he wants to or not.



And all this does not mean there is no objective standard of morality, that anything goes as long as it feels good.



The Narnian heroes spoke of their discomfort as they headed farther into the underworld of the witch. They spoke of the claustrophobic feeling of the entire wight of the world pressing down on them as they went deeper and deeper underground. They longed for the light, the wind, the freedom of the upper world.



The Earthmen were not only unwilling to invade the surface world of Narnia, they were actually unhappy about and frightened of going there. To them the outer world was not a place of joy or freedom, it was a place where everything they found safe and secure was taken away. To them the underground was a place of safety and comfort. It was where they truly belonged, just as the Narnians belonged in the upper world.



There were no shifting moral issues in their feelings. Neither was defying a universal good; rather, they were acting on it. The upper world was right for the Narnians, while the underground world was right for the Earthmen. By sticking to their own true nature each was acting on a universal principle — do what your nature tells you is proper.



One thing more needs to be understood. While each group demanded what was proper and right for them their demands did not hinder or violate the rights of the others. The Narnians living on the surface did not in any way negate the ability of the Earthmen to live their own lives as they saw fit. And the Earthmen shunning the outer world did not hinder the Narnians from living as they wished. It was only when a evil outside force like the witch interfered that the two sides collided.



It’s still not to late to give up something for Lent. Perhaps we should give up our judgmental belief that our way of thinking is the only way things should be. The word for that is humility. We are not God, therefore we should realize we have no right or duty to force others to do what we want them to do, what we feel is right for them. We can persuade them, we can reason with them, we can turn them over to God in prayer, but we have no right to enforce them to think as we do.



But what about the Scripture which says there is only one name which can lead us to God? If Jesus is the only way, how can we allow others to follow another path?



The answer, at least as far as I am able to understand it, will be in next week’s article.