The Galva Arts Council is hosting a scavenger hunt and free concert by the Cedar County Cobras on Saturday, April 13.

The Galva Arts Council is hosting a scavenger hunt and free concert by the Cedar County Cobras on Saturday, April 13.

The GAC welcomes the community to join a scavenger hunt from 2-6 p.m. that will travel Henry County to discover hidden gems and stories. Several stops are planned for hunters to enjoy a sweet snack.

There is no minimum or maximum team sizes — they just have to be able to safely and legally fit in one vehicle. At least one person on the team must have a cell phone that can send pictures. That is how teams will submit their finds throughout the hunt. Kids are free and the cost per person is $10 with all proceeds benefiting the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series.

The Cedar County Cobras perform at 7 p.m. at the GAC building with a collection of instruments to play boot-stompin' music that can only be found down the gravel roads of Iowa. Often seen as a duo or a trio, the music has been described as contagious, acoustic rockabilly, dancing bluegrass, or brand new old-time country with the gritty sound of soulful blues. To learn more about the Cedar County Cobras, go to their website at www.cedarcountycobras.com.

An open mic will follow at 8:30 p.m. All area musicians, storytellers and other artists are invited to participate. A dessert and snack bar with coffee will also be included. Admission and refreshments are free of charge, but donations are suggested and appreciated.

For more information contact the Galva Arts Council at galvaarts@gmail.com, (563) 293-6986 or via Facebook.