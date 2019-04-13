MACOMB — The city council Monday will cast a final vote on the 2019-2020 budget ordinance. The budget would take effect May 1.

In conjunction with the budget, aldermen will be asked to vote on ratification of collective bargaining contracts with firefighters, police officers, and public works employees. Other city employees will be offered a two percent cost of living increase to match the increase given to the unionized groups.

Aldermen will also be asked to approve a new employment agreement with the city attorney, to award a $2,400 reclassification increase to the city business manager, to appoint Owen Finch as city plumbing inspector, and to offer Scott Coker a contract as city administrator.

The city council will be asked to approve spring cleanup dates of May 13 through 16, with a second pickup May 20 for the area surrounding Western Illinois University. Final votes will be taken on ordinances amending winter snow routes, issuing a microbrewery liquor license to Forgottonia Brewing, and issuing a special use permit to Dad's Garage for relocation to 833 North Lafayette Street.

The city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. on the second floor of Macomb City Hall.



