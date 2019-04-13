Tuesday, Jones Park was filled with the giggles and excited chatter of preschool children.

They were at the park in celebration of Week of the Young Child™ and to hear Canton Mayor, Kent McDowell, read a proclamation designating April 8-12 as such.



The Week of the Young Child™ is an annual celebration, according to naeyc.org, sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the world’s largest early childhood education association with nearly 60,000 members and a network of 50 local, state and regional affiliates.



The purpose of the week is to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.



The Week of the of Young Child™ was first established in 1971.