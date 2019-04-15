Hello Readers. Rules are, if you will forgive a forced pun, as a rule, not made to be broken. These include personal rules, which we call convictions, and public rules, called laws.

Given Life Lines has remained steadfastly personal in nature; that is, limited to my own experiences, I write this week with trepidation. The personal rule I am deviating from is my abandonment of personal experiences in favor of sharing my thoughts relevant to federal economic policy. I would happily refrain if the need to inform were not so dire.

From the first publication of Life Lines, this column has served as a means of sharing lessons and observations I’ve accrued over time. By sharing them here, my goal is to assist others in avoiding my mistakes. Everything in life comes with a price tag, and the cost of my shares have been paid in full by me. Thence, they are delivered to you weekly upon a cart composed of oft times painful experiences.

The impetus, or driving force, that has impelled me to deviate into the arena of economic and therefore political events (as the two are kissing cousins) stem from a recent interview with billionaire Ray Dalio, owner of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest hedge funds.

Most Americans are familiar with finance gurus and CEO’s such as Warren Buffet, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin and the like. While Ray Dalio may be unknown to most Americans, he is a household name in Connecticut, that bastion of billionaires a limousine drive or chopper ride away from the rooftops of Wall Street skyscrapers.

Mr. Dalio made the news recently via an interview with businessinsider.com. What Architectural Digest is to interior designers, businessinsider.com is to financial analysts and hedge fund managers. What Mr. Dalio shared is not incendiary or illuminating; indeed, it is but an echo of sentiments publicly shared by the likes of those capitalist icons mentioned in the paragraph above.

He was recently quoted as saying [he’s seen] “capitalism evolve in a way that is not working well for the majority of Americans because it’s producing self-reinforcing spirals up for the haves and down for the ‘have-not(s)”. Really, Ray? I hadn’t noticed.

Mr. Dalio laid out his reasons why capitalism isn’t working as it should in the U.S. His bullet points include the following; 1. There’s been no real wage growth, adjusted for inflation, for the majority of Americans since 1980. 2. The income gap is virtually as high as it’s ever been, and the wealth gap is as high as it was in the late 1930’s. 3. Two-thirds of the bottom 60% (of Americans) have no savings, and (upward) economic mobility has been declining for forty years. Lastly, about 17.5% of U.S. children live in poverty while America’s public education system is among the worst in the developed world.

Now it’s time to pull on our hip waders, because Mr. Dalio’s conclusions require them if we wish to continue wearing our pants without the need for dry cleaning to remove the clinging detritus left in the wake of his solution. His one word solution? Education.

Now, once upon a time, our country was a meritocracy. That is to say, regardless of the socioeconomic circumstances of one’s birth a solid education allowed anyone to rise above the station they were born into so they could live the ‘American Dream’. Ray, along with his billionaire brethren, insists education is the magic elixir that,` once imbibed, can lead anyone to the promised land of three car garages and in ground pools.

But herein lies the problem. For this dream to be realized, fundamental groundwork has to be in place allowing for the metamorphosis of Joe into James. The primary fulcrum for this to take place rests on a single axiom; a strong national currency. Without a sound dollar, any solution is pure bluster.

What we will never, ever hear from Warren, Bill, Ray, Hillary, Jeff or Sergey is the term ‘fiat dollar’. Fiat money is essentially currency valued by decree. The term ‘fiat’ is ‘a formal authorization or proposition; a decree’. To shed light on how the impact of the word stands in relation to the value of a dollar, we need to be aware that the government claiming the dollar is of value simply by saying it is holds as much water as a Louisiana shrimp net. It’s just that simple. Saying the moon is made of cheese does not make it so.

Another loosely transcribed definition of fiat in our situational lexicon is empty, or valueless. Remember Fort Knox, that legendary gold bunker in Kentucky? The importance of Fort Knox is that once upon a time it was stuffed to it’s steel and concrete gills with 24K gold bars, which was the strength, the backing, upon which the American dollar rests, or rested.

To understand why we are in our current debacle, we must visit 1933. Deep in the heart of the Great Depression, our government, with Franklin D. Roosevelt at the oval helm, desperately sought a means to climb out of the morass swallowing our country farm by farm and business by business. The solution enacted was to copy a Great Britain 1931 policy which was to remove, or untie, the U.S. dollar from gold. Without gold to give the paper value, what is left is, well, paper. Where all the gold went is a subject for another column.

Prior to 1933, when an American held a dollar bill in their hand, they did so with the surety that their dollar was equal to one dollar worth of gold, presumably guarded deep in the bowels of Fort Knox. But after Congress passed the 1933 joint resolution nullifying the right of a creditor to demand payment of a debt in either paper currency or actual gold, this left the average American with only one option to pay or demand payment of debt; a piece of paper. In conjunction with the removal of the gold standard, the government went a step further, requiring by law that all citizens physically trade in their gold for pieces of paper. Essentially, a legally enforced swap of real wealth for processed wood pulp.

As offensive as this was, it was cute as a kitten compared to the 1971 decree by Richard Nixon that the United States would no longer convert dollars to gold at a fixed value. This neutered the gold standard not only in word but in deed, leaving the dollar adrift without any anchor to arrive at an accurate fiscal value. Compare this to trying to measure the length of a fish if we didn’t have a ruler to assist us.

Leaving 1933, we now return to present day. However, there is one last tie-in to better illustrate the insane fiscal policy of 1933 via FDR’s bombshell with our current mess in 2019. In 1933, (ironically the same year the gold standard was removed), Parker Brothers introduced Monopoly to the world. Chances are, if you were raised in the United States, at some point you settled in with delight for an afternoon marathon length game of Monopoly to see who among your competitors ended up with all the properties and money. Unfortunately, the game and real life are tragically similar.

In 2019, indeed, since 1973, our dollars, those slips of paper in your wallet or purse, share a common denominator with Monopoly money; neither of them are backed by anything more substantial than perceived value.

Without gold granting tangible value to paper currency, there is no ceiling to halt the printing presses. Prior to 1933, we only printed as much currency as we had in gold to support its value. But without gold backing it, additional printed currency lessens the value of notes already in circulation. This is the very essence of inflation.

In real world terms, a gallon of milk does not get more expensive. What really is taking place is the value of the money needed to purchase the milk isn’t worth as much, hence more of it is required to buy the milk. Instead of exclaiming, “My gosh, milk went up again!”, we should more accurately say, “My gosh, the value of money has gone down again!”

But inflation is a kitten next to the tiger waiting in the wings; hyper-inflation. When this happens, the ‘gig is up’. This is when the trillion dollar ponzi scheme blows up. A ‘Madoff Moment’, if you will. That is, we finally see we’ve been playing with Monopoly money, and we can’t print our way out of the mess. In fact, the more we print, the greater the damage.

Almost a hundred years ago, Germany was defeated in World War I, naively dubbed ‘The war to end all wars’. Of course this prefaced World War II, and were it not for the horror and tragedy, there would be room for an ironic chuckle. Germany, then known as the Wiemar Republic, took the head shot of hyper-inflation.

In that smashed economy, OZ ran out of curtain and the reichsmark, (Germany’s equivalent to our dollar), lost it’s value entirely. To rephrase, the German people saw the reichsmark for what it truly was; monopoly money.

Germany is a northern country, a cold country, and devastated by bombings from the war, those scraps of paper took on new purpose, performing a marvelous job as wall paper to ward off the chill, or paper kindling to set fire to furniture and anything that could burn to stave off death by freezing.

With not one single success story involving fiat money we can draw upon from Roman times right up to Argentina in the last century, America, exceptional as we may feel ourselves to be, is not immune to the potential for hyper-inflation. That you don’t hear it in the news does not mean it does not exist. But you will read it here. This is Life. And these are the Lines.

We must raise the alarm, ring the bell, and awaken our countrymen to the dangers our leaders have placed us in. It has been proven it only takes 11% of an aware and active population to effect massive change on a nationwide scale.

Let us be part of that change. The key to change is awareness, and while this small article is hardly a catalyst, it can at very least serve notice we must become more vocal, more active, more communicative with our representatives. A silent majority is a toothless majority.

I think we can all agree that we work hard for our dollars. Do we want to paste them on our walls to ward of winter’s chill? Do I sound melodramatic? Perhaps so, but I leave you with an indisputable fact that validates my message more than a thousand pages of fancy talk.

In 1900, $1 purchased $29.89 worth of goods or services in 2018 dollars. The future isn’t just knocking on our door; it has already entered our home and is picking our pockets clean.







