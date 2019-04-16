September 8, 1932 – April 15, 2019

Dorothy A. Reisner, 86, of Jewett, IL passed away at 1:10 p.m. on April 15, 2019 at Cumberland Rehab & Health Care in Greenup, IL.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday April 20, 2019 at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup, IL. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m., Saturday at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in the Aten Cemetery rural Hidalgo, IL. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com. Memorials can be made to the Hope Food Pantry, C/O Ella Lee Aten, 19498 N. 1500th, Hidalgo, IL 62432.

Dorothy was born on September 8, 1932 in Greenup, IL to Conrad & Lorene (Neeley) Sherrick. She married George A. Reisner on March 24, 1951. Dorothy was a homemaker and worked 20 years at E.R. Moore in Newton. She was a member of the Harmon Chapel United Methodist Church.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, George; two sons George L. (Marilyn) Reisner and Bruce A. (Bev) Reisner, both of Jewett; sister, Clara Jo Clark of Greenup; sister-in-law, Dora Sherrick of Sebring, FL; grandchildren, Heather (Kevin) Stewart, Jason Reisner, Austin Reisner, Adam Reisner and Alex Reisner; two great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Gavin Stewart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dan Sherrick, brother in law Charlie Clark and one great grandchild Kellen Stewart.