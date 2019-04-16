The Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District sponsored their annual 5th and 6th grade poster contest. The theme for this year was Watersheds: Our Water, Our Home. All 5th and 6th grade students in the county were invited to participate. The District received a total of 178 posters and they were judged by Jasper County SWCD & NRCS staff and directors.

Karly Deckard, a 5th grader at Newton Elementary, had the first-place poster. Sadie Stanley a 5th grader at Newton Elementary placed second and Landon Kirts a 6th grader at Newton Elementary placed third.

There were also ten runner-up posters. Lexie Deitz, Charlotte Schackmann, & Wade Wickham; 6th graders from Newton Elementary, Brady Bergbower, Audrey Elliott, & Kaitlyn McClure; 5th graders from Newton Elementary, Makayla McVicar, Marli Michl, & Maekenna Ochs; 6th graders from Saint Thomas, Peyton Willenborg; 5th grader from Saint Thomas.

Congratulations to the winners and thank you to all the 5th and 6th graders of the county that participated in the Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Poster Contest. The winning posters will be on display at the Peoples State Bank until April 23rd.