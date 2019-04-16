Traffic
4/9/19
Klingler, Timothy S. - Tansp/Carry Alc Liq/Passenger
4/10/19
Engel, Stuart Chris - Driving 15-20 MPH above limit
Fore, Christopher Lee - Seat belt required/Driver
Smith, James H. - Driving 15-20 MPH above limit
Sager, Tina M. - Driving 15 to 20 MPH above limit
Muhs, Craig A. - Driving 21-25 MPH above limit
Holland, Eric L. - Driving 21-25 MPH above limit
Shires, Rebecca L. - Driving 11-14 MPH above limit
4/11/19
Schulte, Alexander H. - OP MTR Veh/Regis/Suspended
Lambird, Chelsey I. - Driving on suspended license
McKenzie, Natasha L. - Driving on suspended license
Koonce, Misty L. - Driving on suspended license
Koonce, Misty L. - Regis Expiration/1st and 2nd
Sparks, Sarah R. - Driving on suspended license
Sparks, Sarah R. - Operate uninsured MTR Vehicle
Davis, Megan G. - Improper traffic lane usage
Davis, Megan G. - Transp/Carry ALC Liq/Driver
4/12/19
Hancock, William K. - No valid Regis/1st and 2nd
Hancock, William K. - Operate uninsured MTR Vehicle
Cleveland, Joshua T. - Operate Uninsured MTR Vehicle
Ocon, Anthony M. - Operate Uninsured MTR Vehicle
Felonies
4/11/2019
Yeakel, Leslie A. - Possession of Meth < 5 Grams
Fulk, Jorie B. - Possession of Meth < 5 Grams
Misdemeanors
4/9/19
William, Ricky J. - Disorderly Conduct
4/11/19
Mulvaney, Richard L. - Retail theft/DISP Merch/< $300
Coulter, Cassie C. - Retail theft/ DISP Merch/< $300
Parr, Jonette L. - Retail theft/DISP Merch/ < $300
4/12/19
Mesnard, Brian C. - Domestic battery/Bodily harm
Small Claims >$2500 <=$10000
4/10/19
Richland Memorial Hospital, Inc vs Travis E. Park and Stacy K. Park
4/11/19
Discover Bank vs Stephanie Forth
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs David Blanton
Capital One Bank (USA), N A vs Sharon Morris
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs Cynthia Hart
Midland Funding LLC vs Alix Burgan
Bank of America, N A vs James B Young
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs Dawn M Fagin
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Kimberly Wallen
Capital One Bank (USA), N A vs John B Foerster
Midland Funding LLC vs Ronald Hearne
4/12/19
TRUSTBANK vs Victoria L Waters
TRUSTBANK vs Peter J Daubs
TRUSTBANK vs David L Buchanan
Law Minor >$10000<=$15000
4/10/19
Acorn Acres of Olney LLC vs Whitney Ellis
4/11/19
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs Dana Denise Hosselton
CITIBANK, N A vs Cheryl D. Harmon
Conservation
4/11/19
Goett, William C - Fishing
Taylor, Dalton J - Fishing without license
Ordinance Violation
4/9/19
Cochran, Clifford - Accumulation of junk
Dissolution
4/8/19
Mary Kathryn Davis vs James H Davis, Jr.
4/12/19
Amy K Smith vs David P Smith
Kathrine Josephine Lorenz-Mason vs Timothy Aaron Ross Mason
Marriages
4/15/19
Steven Anthony Niehaus - Olney and Elisabeth Gayl Clodfelter -Olney
Scott Zachary Kirkwood - Olney and Brehanna Denise Farris - Olney
