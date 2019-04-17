“Where there is help, there is hope and where there is hope, there is a future” is the motto at Foster Hope, a non-profit organization focused on supporting foster parents and helping to meet the needs of children in foster care.

In 2017, Ryan and Lola Rahn, Atkinson, opened space for Foster Hope at 107 South State St. in Atkinson, in the former Atkinson Grade School building. The outreach serves Henry, Mercer, Whiteside and Rock Island counties.

Foster Hope officials invite area residents to a free movie at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, at Central Theater, 111 North State St., Geneseo, to help raise awareness of foster care.

The movie, “Instant Family,” is the story of Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie (Rose Byrne) having to learn the roles of “instant” parenthood when they bring in three foster children, Rahn said. “The movie is inspired by a true story.”

“We are hosting this event in April, which is National Child Abuse Awareness Month, and just a few days before May, which is National Foster Parent Appreciation Month,” she said.

The event will include a raffle drawing for one of three quilts that features drawings done by children in foster care. The remaining quilts are tentatively scheduled to be awarded in a raffle at the Jordan Rahn Forever Young Run in August in Atkinson. For more information about the 5k/1 mile that raises funds for local children in foster care, visit www.jordanrahnforeveryoungrun.org.

The quilt to be raffled on April 28 will be on display in the theater lobby. The quilts have been on display at various locations in the Quad Cities.

“The quilts are a project of the children in care through DCFS, The Center for Youth and Family Solutions, Bethany for Children and Families, and Lutheran Social Services and volunteers from the Geneseo Quilt Guild, the Mississippi Valley Quilting Guild in Moline, and Mercer County Quilt Guild members in Aledo assemble and complete the quilts. Each of the three quilts measures 63-inches by 87-inches and will cover a twin bed.”

Tickets for the drawing for the quilt will be available to purchase at movie and prior to April 28 by contacting Rahn at (309)-507-1392 or Sue Musak, Foster Parent Support Specialist who serves Henry, Mercer and Rock Island counties, at (309) 749-5054.

First United Methodist Church, 302 North State St., Geneseo, will provide child care for foster parents during the movie, and reservations for child care can be made by contacting Rahn. The movie is rated PG-13 so children under the age of 13 will not be allowed without an adult.

The Rahn couple is dedicated to raising awareness for foster care.

Foster Parent Support Group meetings are held at the site in Atkinson from 6 to 7 p.m. on the last Monday of each month. More information about Foster Hope is available from Rahn at 309-507-1392 or at fosterhopeqc@gmail.com.

“Our mission is to educate, inspire and support the foster care community,” Rahn said. “Educate by providing a place for foster parent trainings, Inspire by providing a place for our monthly support group meetings; support by being able to help meet the immediate needs of a foster family after they receive a child in their home such as providing them with diapers, clothes, cribs and other necessary items.”