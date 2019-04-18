Thursday

Apr 18, 2019 at 11:42 AM


The Lewistown High School Music Department recently finished Second Place overall in the Illinois High School Association State Music Sweepstakes for group C schools.

LHS students competed Friday April 12 during IHSA Organizational Contest at Monmouth-Roseville High School.  


All three ensembles; the LHS concert band, the LHS Jazz Ensemble, and the LHS Jazz Choir received Division I Superior ratings from all three judges.  


The Jazz Ensemble and Choir both received “Best of the Day” honors.


The Sweepstakes Award combines the scores from the IHSA Solo & Ensemble competition (held in March) and Organizational Contest.  


The LHS music department is under the direction of Justin Haynes.  


Congratulations!