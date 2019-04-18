The Spoon River Valley CUSD #4 Board of Education met April 8, 2019 at 6 p.m.

The following board members were present: Ms. Angela Braten, Mrs. Lisa Quick, Dr. Patrica Eathington, Mr. Mark Thomas, Mrs. Lynn Phelps, and Mr. Gary Tompkins.



A motion was made by Mrs. Quick and seconded by Ms. Braten to approve the consent agenda. The motion passed 6-0.



The board approved regular and closed session minutes of March 11, 2019 and Building/Transportation Subcommittee meeting April 1, 2019, as well as financial reports and bills in the amount of $69,253.67.



Superintendent Christopher Janssen reported that the solar project continues to move forward and that panels are being installed. Board members discussed the summer work list.



A discussion was held on the 5th and 6th grade basketball program. We will need to combine the program with Cuba. There were transportation and scheduling concerns voiced. The board also discussed the option of bringing 6th grade up to the junior high school.



The board moved to closed session at 7:36 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district. They returned to open session at 8:58 p.m.



The board approved:

•A tractor bid from Martin Sullivan for the 405R tractor for $33,200.



•The scheduling of a special meeting on April 29 at 6 p.m. for board reorganization



•The 2019-2020 school calendar, subject to change



•IESA and IHSA membership for 2019-2020



•A resolution to transfer working cash funds



•The summer work list and



•Becky Watters, Marilyn Burnett, Sally Link, Jamie Endres, Stephanie Lockhart, Brenna Ball, Kirstie Craver, Brydie Thurman and two students for temporary summer help



Additionally, the board tabled:

•Adding a third paid coaching position for boys basketball



•Adding Cross Country and



•The resignation



The board adjourned at 9:20 p.m.