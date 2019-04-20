There will be a 4th of July Bike Parade in Lewistown this year. Participants will receive a free t-shirt, and a design contest is currently underway for the shirt.

Every participant that signs up by June 1 will receive a bike parade t-shirt.

The design for the t-shirt will be selected from among entries submitted to the Parade Committee by May 10.

Some of the submissions will be put on display at the Mid-America National Bank and on the Fulton County 4th of July Facebook page.

The winner will receive a t-shirt whether they participate in the parade or not.

The rules for submission are:

•Entries must contain artwork that is original

•The 4th of July Bike Parade must be the theme of the artwork

•Applicants may utilize computer-aided designs or their entries may be hand drawn

•Entries can be black and white or color

•Applicants may use crayon, pen, paint, pencil or any other media

•Entries may not be laminated.

•Entries must not contain the likeness or images of copyrighted characters, such as superhero characters or Disney characters.

As for the Bike Parade, participants will gather at Higgins Field, 1203 N Broadway, Lewistown, the morning of July 4.

Parade will begin at 10 a.m. and follow Broadway Avenue, ending at the tennis courts.

Refreshments will be served and there will be prizes given in a number of categories.

Kids of all ages are invited. Kids who want to walk, pull a cart, bring their pet or participate in any other way are encouraged to join in the fun.

We encourage people to register so we will have an idea of how many will attend and can accommodate everyone with refreshments.

Fans are encouraged to watch the parade as it goes down Broadway.