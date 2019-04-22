Frontier Community College (FCC) will be hosting its annual Lineman Rodeo on Saturday, April 27, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to bring a lawn chair, sit back, and enjoy the show put on by students in the Electrical Distribution Systems (EDS) Program. The event will be held just north of Workforce Development Center, where the EDS poles are located on the campus of Frontier Community College, Fairfield.

The rodeo will begin with the singing of the national anthem by Kara Blanton as the students climb the poles to raise the American flag. Students will then demonstrate the skills they have developed through judged competitions and races. Instructor Ed Patton and Assistant Gerry Kinney will emcee the event. Judged events will include pole climbing, hurt man rescue, cross arm changes, obstacle poles, the egg climb (the student must climb up and down the pole while holding an egg in their mouths without breaking it), and a mystery event. Medals will be awarded at the end of each event, but only one student will be crowned grand champion.

During the event, FCC will be serving free porkburgers, popcorn, and drinks. Lineman Rodeo T-shirts will also be available for purchase, and all proceeds will benefit the EDS Club. Everyone of all ages is welcome to attend and enjoy the show.

The Electrical Distribution Systems program is a one-year certificate that provides training in building, repairing, and maintaining overhead and underground systems. Students also learn safe practices, pole climbing, hurt man rescue, and bucket truck operation. New program additions for the upcoming academic year will allow students to graduate with flagger certification and spray applicator licensure.

Registration is now open for the Fall 2019 semester with limited enrollment. The Lineman Rodeo is an excellent opportunity for interested individuals to learn firsthand about the EDS Program. For more information or to join the program, visit www.iecc.edu or call Frontier Community College at 618-842-3711.