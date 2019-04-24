CARMI — Johnston City put across two runs in the top of the sixth inning and then held on for a 6-4 win over the CWC Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.

The contest went back and forth, with Johnston City moving out to a 3-0 lead after the top of the second before the Lady Bulldogs started their first comeback in the bottom of the inning. CWC opened with singles from Julia Smith and Mariah VanMatre. Carlee Hart was hit by a pitch to load the bases. One out later freshman Kadee Milligan lined a two-strike pitch into left field to bring in two runs. The Lady Bulldogs picked up an additional run later in the inning on an infield error by Johnston City.

Johnston City moved back ahead with one run in the fourth but the Lady Bulldogs came back in the fifth to tie the game again on a RBI single from Hart.

Madison Weber’s two-run double in the sixth for Johnston City proved to be the game-winner as the Lady Bulldogs did not get a baserunner in the final two innings.