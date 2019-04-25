Geneseo Water Division personnel will begin the hydrant-flushing program the night of Sunday, May 5.

Hydrant flushing will occur between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.. Hydrant-flushing will end the morning of Friday, May 10.

Water Division personnel will operate and verify proper operation of all the fire hydrants in the system. Personnel will start flushing by the Iron Removal Plants and work out into the system from the north side of town to the south side.

The flushing program is used to remove deposits and sediment that can accrue in the water mains. Short-term changes in flow can stir up naturally occurring minerals and sediment that settles within the water mains.

Customers may experience some discoloration of their water after the flushing has started. Most of time, this will clear up by running water on the cold side for a few minutes. Water department staff members do not anticipate any problems but recommend that residents refrain from doing white laundry while flushing is being done in the area.

For more information, phone 944-4243 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.