LEWISTOWN-Spoon River College athletics will host a Music Trivia fundraiser Saturday, May 11 at 6 p.m. at Big Horse Winery in Lewistown.

Ten rounds will be played with 10 songs per round, and mulligans will be available for purchase.

Teams are $100 per table with a maximum of 10 people per table. There will also be a silent auction.

“People are welcome to come dressed as their favorite singer, band or era of music, and attendees can bring their own snacks for their tables, or they can order some of the winery’s stone fired pizza,” said Makenna Barker, volleyball coach at Spoon River College.

Tables can be reserved by emailing Barker, makenna.barker@src.edu, calling 309-649-6268, 309-313-4188, or by sending Barker a Facebook message.

Entry fee will be paid the night of the event.

A Facebook event has been created on the Spoon River College athletics Facebook page.