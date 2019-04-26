Notice is hereby given that Jeff Wilson, President of the Board of Education of Richland County Community Unit School District No. 1, Counties of Richland, Wayne, Jasper, Clay, and Lawrence, Illinois, has called a Special Meeting of the Board of Education. Purposes of the meeting are noted on the attached agenda. Meeting date, time and location are as follows:
Date: Monday, April 29, 2019
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Richland County Schools District Office Board Room 1100 East Laurel, Olney, IL
Richland County Community Unit School District No.1 Board of Education
Special Meeting Monday, April 29, 2019 Unit Office Board Room 7:00 PM
I. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance II. Roll Call
III. Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public IV. New Business
A. Resolution providing for the issue of General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2019B, of the District, for the purpose of paying claims against the District and refunding certain outstanding obligations of the District, providing for the levy of a direct annual tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest on said bonds, and authorizing the sale of said bonds to the purchaser thereof.
V. Adjournment
Date: Monday, April 29, 2019
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Richland County Schools District Office Board Room 1100 East Laurel, Olney, IL
Richland County Community Unit School District No.1 Board of Education
Special Meeting Monday, April 29, 2019 Unit Office Board Room 7:30 PM
I. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance II. Roll Call
III. Appointment of President Pro-Tem
IV. Review Canvass of School Board Election Results
A. Proclaim Winners V. Oath of Office
VI. Seating of the New Board A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Election of Officers
1. President
2. Vice President 3. Secretary
D. Appoint District Treasurer and Board Recording Secretary E. Set Dates and Location for Regular Meetings
VII. Adopt Resolution to Commend A. Mrs. Carolyne Brooks
B. Mr. Alex Cline
C. Mr. Steve Kinkade
VIII. Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public
IX. Adjournment
Notice of Special Meeting of the Board of Education
