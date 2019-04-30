Jury award, with interest, is now more than $4.6 million

OTTAWA — A recent appellate court decision overturned Circuit Judge Richard Gambrell's decision to overturn a 2017 jury's $4 million award in a 2004 fatal crash involving a county deputy. That means McDonough County will need to come up with about $2.6 million to pay the highest ever civil jury award in the history of the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

The Third District Appellate Court, in an opinion published April 19, overturned Judge Gambrell's ruling in October 2017 that overturned a jury's $4 million award to a family involved in that crash and a finding that the McDonough County Sheriff's Office was liable. That means the award is reinstated, with interest, and is now more than $4.6 million, according to attorney John Spesia, who represented the Dayton family.

The civil jury award of now more than $4.6 million is believed to be the highest civil jury award in Ninth Judicial Circuit Court history.

On Sept. 3, 2004, at 11:30 p.m., McDonough County Deputy Thomas Pledge was dispatched to an erratic driver in an SUV. According to appellate court records, Pledge found the SUV, turned on his squad video and, after seeing the SUV swerve multiple times, initiated the traffic stop.

As he approached the SUV, the driver sped off, and Pledge pursued the vehicle south on U.S. Highway 67 toward Macomb. The document indicated Pledge's patrol unit reached speed as high as 110 mph not long before reaching the intersection with University Drive. The SUV he was pursuing turned its headlights off as it neared the intersection near Western Illinois University.

As the SUV and Pledge's patrol unit approached the intersection, a minivan driven by Amanda Dayton, then 16, was driving north on U.S. 67 and entered the center turn lane to turn left onto University Drive. The SUV sped through the intersection, but Dayton turned in front of Pledge, whose patrol unit struck the minivan on the front passenger side.

Dayton and rear passenger Mark Lorenz received injuries while Dayton's mother, Jill, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. Deputy Pledge was also injured in the crash.

In March 2017, a McDonough County jury awarded $3,660,968 to Brian Dayton, the surviving husband of Jill Dayton, and $468,065 to Amanda Dayton-Henring.

Judge Gambrell found court cases that contradicted Spesia’s claim that Pledge had acted "willfully and wantonly." But the appellate court found that the evidence presented at trial showed Pledge’s actions, such as engaging in a speed pursuit in a misdemeanor offense against department policy, were evidence of reckless conduct.

According to a previous McDonough County Voice article, then-Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said the county's insurance carrier would cover half of the jury's award, leaving the county to come up with about $2 million to cover the rest.

Current McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout said he is working with legal counsel "to figure out what the next step in the process is."

According to a financial audit publicly available online, McDonough County's commercial insurance policy covers automobile liabilities up to $2 million.

Some of the key findings from the Appellate Court, which reinstated the damages with interest, meaning the $4 million award has now increased, are as follows:

• "Pledge testified that he knew high-speed police pursuits were dangerous to other motorists and ‘certainly could’ put innocent people at risk of injury. He stated that as he continued his pursuit in speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, the SUV turned off its lights. He also testified that he was ‘pretty convinced' that the SUV he was pursuing at excessive speeds would crash as it proceeded toward Macomb."

• "A rational jury could have concluded that it was reasonably foreseeable that following a fleeing SUV with its lights off, traveling over 100 miles per hour in evening conditions, and approaching a city intersection at a speed more than twice the speed limit would result in injury to some bystander."

• "Pledge admitted that he had no information about a serious felony involving an actual or threatened attack" which were the county's speed pursuit policy parameters "when he began his pursuit of the SUV. He was also aware that a pursuit should cease when the offense is a misdemeanor and the identity of the violator is known. Such policies reflect the foreseeability of accidents like the one that occurred in this case."

A check of McDonough County court records does not indicate a new court date. Spesia, of the Spesia & Taylor Law Firm, said Tuesday that McDonough County has two options if it were to continue to take the case through the court system.

The county could either petition for a re-hearing to the Appellate Court to ask them to reconsider their decision, which was unanimous, or petition the Illinois Supreme Court to hear its case. But the state supreme court is not required to hear appeals.

"We were always confident that the jury's decision was correct and that it was supported by overwhelming evidence of Pledge's reckless conduct. This is the second time that Judge Gambrell's decisions were reversed in this particular case," Spesia said, noting a 2012 appellate decision that made way for a new trial based on an evidentiary issue with Judge Gambrell, who recently retired as a judge in the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

The Dayton family "is pleased, to say the least. The jury, I think it's important to note that the jury found that Amanda Dayton, who was 16 years old at the time and driving the vehicle her mother was riding in, was found to be 0% responsible for the collision and that was something the family is very happy about," Spesia said.

Spesia further pointed to the fact that there were no skid marks on the roadway, which would have been a sign of braking by Pledge, "and there was no indication that (Pledge's vehicle) ever made an evasive maneuver before the impact."

Dr. Geoffrey Alpert, a professor of criminology at the University of South Carolina, testified as an expert witness on police pursuits at the trial.

According to the appellate decision, Alpert said Pledge "pursuing a fleeing vehicle through a congested intersection is ‘like playing Russian roulette’ because the officer cannot predict how other drivers will react. Alpert concluded that Pledge’s decision to pursue the SUV ‘turned into a dangerous high speed pursuit, but (Pledge) consciously disregarded the safety of everyone, including himself.'"

Spesia also said the appellate court assessing interest on the jury's award calculates to about $670 a day until the judgement is satisfied, or paid by McDonough County.

"I think it's important to note that the longer this case goes on, that the obligation grows at 6% annual interest rate and the county only has $2 million" in insurance coverage, he said.

A voicemail left for McDonough County Board Chairman George Dixon, R-Colchester, was not immediately returned. The topic could come up at the county board's finance committee meeting next week or at the county board's meeting in May.



