ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI-The CHS band took a trip to St Louis this past Saturday April 27 to participate in the Trills & Thrills Music Festival.

Trills & Thrills Music Festivals are non-competitive, motivational, one-day music festivals for music students all over the United States.

Students performed at Pacific High School, a local high school, that morning.

They received an evaluation of their performance, including written and recorded comments by adjudicators familiar with the abilities of school-aged musicians.

Both the Canton Concert and Symphonic bands performed two songs each.

Both bands received an “Excellent” rating!

After receiving their award plaque and their ratings, they headed to Six Flags St Louis for the “thrills” part of the event.

The rest of the day was spent at the park riding rides and having fun!