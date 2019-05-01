The Canton MidAmerica 10U baseball squad traveled to Chillicothe over the weekend for the Pre-Season Classic tournament.

The Canton MidAmerica 10U baseball squad traveled to Chillicothe over the weekend for the Pre-Season Classic tournament. The tournament consisted of 91 teams through multiple age divisions. MidAmerica went 1-1 in pool play and were seeded eighth in the single elimination tournament. The team won three tournament games before falling 4-3 in the championship game. In the pool play games, Mid America started the day off by beating Germantown Hills 13-6. In a team pitching effort, the Little Giants got effective pitching from Bo Hoops, Cameron Willcoxen, Anderson Pigg and Gavin Otto. The second pool play game was a forgettable one as MidAmerica was defeated by Dunlap 18-1. “Lucas (Nelson) really showed he was a team player in this game,” said Canton coach Kenny VanHouten. “We needed to preserve our pitching staff for the tournament and he battled on the mound. That’s what being part of a team and showing selflessness is all about.” In the tournament games, MidAmerica started off against Peoria Richwoods. Canton was in control the whole way and defeated the Knights 8-0. Because of inclement weather the day before, games were shorted to five innings and the Little Giants won by run rule after only 2 innings. Hoops pitched 2 great innings securing the victory. Next up was the top seeded IVC Grey Ghosts. In another shortened run rule game, MidAmerica defeated the Ghosts 11-0 in 3 innings. Grady Anderson threw three innings, striking out six batters for the win. Up next, in the semi-final game, was Central Illinois Force out of Springfield. The excitement was high for this game as outstanding pitching controlled the game. At the end of regulation (five innings), the Little Giants weren’t able to get any runs across the plate, but Canton pitcher Kash VanHouten held the Force scoreless as well. In the top of the sixth inning MidAmerica as able to push two runs across the plate on a two-out bases loaded single by Zayne Shockency. VanHouten slammed the door on Springfield in the bottom of the inning. The game ended with a nice running catch in right field as Pigg battled the sun. Mid America had won by a final score of 2-0. VanHouten was dominant on the mound as he finished by pitching six innings, allowing no runs, walking one and striking out 16 batters. “That was a pretty special,” commented coach VanHouten after the game. In the championship game, MidAmerica faced a familiar foe in the Dunlap Eagles. The Little Giants fell just short in getting retribution as they lost 4-3 in another thrilling game. Shockency gave MidAmerica four competitive innings allowing four runs, while walking only one and striking out 5. “I couldn’t be prouder of the boys, everyone contributed in some way this weekend, said coach VanHouten. “The boys are creating memories they will never forget.” Offensively for the tournament, VanHouten finished with eight hits and reached base in 11-of-14 at-bats. He had two triples and scored seven runs. Caleb Jochums, Nelson, Pigg, Shockency and Willcoxen each had four hits. Bostyn Kimbrough had his first double of the year and Lakon Otto had his first triple. The team in now 9-4 on the season.