April Showers bring...Pollinators, Beef, Ag Economics and Futures Farming



A variety of agriculture related topics were covered in Richland County during the month of April! Richland County 4th graders learned about the parts of the flower, how pollination occurs and the role that pollinators, especially bees, play in food production. About 35 percent of the world’s food crops depend on pollinators to reproduce.

Richland County 5th graders learned how beef cattle are raised and did an activity called “Build a Calf,” where they flipped a coin to see which alleles (polled/horned, red/black, solid/spotted) a calf inherited from its parents. Then they colored a picture to show the phenotype (traits you see) based on the genotype (genes inherited) of the calf.

St Joseph School Third graders and East Orchard 1st-3rd focused on Ag Economics as they solved puzzles and riddles about Illinois agriculture to open the Breakout Box.

East Orchard 4th and 5th graders did an activity called Futures Farming. During the activity, they sold their “crop” of M&Ms and did the math to see how farmers can sell before and after harvest with many different results. The students enjoyed “selling” their m&m’s and then eating them after they were done!