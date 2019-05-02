In 1955 the movie Giant brought Hollywood to Marfa, Texas, including teen idol, James Dean. That summer left a lasting impact on residents of the area, including the Disciples of James Dean.

Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean by Ed Graczyk and directed by Larry Eskridge takes us to a small five and dime store in McCarthy, Texas, just a few miles from Marfa, where the club is gathering for a reunion marking the 20th anniversary of their idol’s tragic death.

The reminiscences of the women mingle with flashbacks to their youth, to expose their dreams, disappointments and delusions.

The cast of the Many Lights Theatre production includes names well known to our stage as well as newcomers to Many Lights. Juanita, the owner of the five and dime, is played by Tammy Weaver. Melissa Walker portrays Mona Now, the President of the Disciples of James Dean.

As Mona flashes back to her younger days, we meet Marlana White, Mona Then.

Sissy, Mona’s best friend, is the first member to arrive at the reunion.

Katy Auxier plays young Sissy and Holly Jones portrays Sissy Now. James Grove, plays Joe, Vice President of the Disciples and the only male member of the club.

The rest of the club members include Jan Krouse (Stella May), Tara Sepich (Edna Louise) and Wendy Atchley (Joanne).

The final two performances are Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 at 7 p.m.

Reserve your seats by calling the Many Lights box office, 309-357-9366 or by email at manylightstheatre@gmail.com.

Tickets are $10 each.

Many Lights Theatre is located in the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 159 N. 2nd Avenue in Canton.