Galva High School graduate Ryan Russell, the son of Dan Russell and Terri Jo Todd of Galva, is the most recent recipient of a scholarship grant from the Barlow-Yelm Memorial Scholarship at Bradley University in Peoria.

Russell is a sophomore at BU and is majoring in Electrical Engineering. He also recently achieved an internship at AutonomouStuff in Morton. Ryan is the 11th recipient of the Barlow-Yelm Scholarship and the sixth from Galva High School to receive this award.

The scholarship was founded by Galva High School graduates, Duane and Ann (Yelm) Barlow, and benefits Henry, Stark and Knox county students who are majoring in engineering at Bradley and meet the eligibility requirements established by the university.

Duane Barlow has served on the Executive Advisory Council for Bradley's Caterpillar College of Engineering since 2002, and Ann is a graduate of Illinois State University (BS in Education) and Oakland University (MA in Education) in Michigan.

The Barlows reside in Pinehurst, N.C.