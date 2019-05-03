Thursday April 25, the CHS band held their Spring Concert.

During the concert, the senior students were recognized and honored.

Senior Band awards were also handed out during the show.

John Phillips Sousa Award:

Samantha Strode

Introduced in 1955 to honor the top student in the high school band, the John Philip Sousa Band Award® recognizes superior musicianship and outstanding dedication. It was created with the approval of Helen Sousa Albert and Priscilla Sousa, daughters of the famous composer and bandmaster.

Louis Armstrong Award:

Phillip Murphy

The Louis Armstrong Award, or sometimes the King Bee Award, is the “top senior jazz award” or highest level interscholastic award given to a musician. It is given out in recognition of “outstanding musical achievement and an incredible dedication to the program.”

Director’s Award:

Jacob Krus and Michael McClaskey

Awarded to two students, the Director’s Award for Band honors two outstanding senior members of the CHS Band program.

It is awarded to students who display high qualities of dedication and conduct and is presented in recognition of the students’ outstanding contribution to the music ensemble.