CANTON-New members were sworn in and outgoing members were recognized during the Spoon River College Board of Trustees meeting held Wednesday, April 24 on the Canton Campus.

Incumbents Jerry Cremer and Kent Schleich and new member John Biernbaum were sworn in by President Curtis Oldfield, as was Molly Linder, who was elected by the students to be the new student trustee for the coming academic year.

Board officers elected were Kent Schleich – Chair, Linda Butler – Vice Chair, and Phillip Murphy – Secretary. Dave Maguire will serve as the ICCTA Representative.

Outgoing trustee Gayle Blodgett was honored with a resolution for her 12 years of service on the board, and Chair Schleich noted that Blodgett had served under two presidents and been with the Board through a presidential search and the construction of the Multi-Purpose Building.

“I feel good about my time on the Board and what we have accomplished, and I still believe that Spoon River College is a great place for students to start their journey in higher education,” said Blodgett, who said that prior to serving on the College Board she had served 10 years on a K-12 board. “I’m ready for a break.”

Outgoing student trustee Parris Grace was also honored with a resolution. Grace will graduate with an associate degree in May and then continue in the nursing program.