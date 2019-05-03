William C. “Bill” Westerlund, 84, of Orion, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, in Peoria. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Orion. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 6 at the Ark at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery. Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home Ltd. is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, which Bill was a member of; the Orion Fire Department; or Orion Booster Club.

Bill was born Oct. 2, 1934, in Moline, the son of Ruth M. (Carlson) and Carl Westerlund. He owned and operated Westerlund Trucking from 1952 to 1961. Bill married Frances L. Miller at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Geneseo on Nov. 19, 1961. He worked for the former Sherrard Power and Standard Forwarding as a truck driver, retiring in 1997.

Bill loved volunteering in all areas of the community. He enjoyed coaching baseball and was a member of the Orion Jaycees. He was a volunteer firefighter whom later became the chief. He also volunteered on the ambulance service, the Orion zoning board, many aspects of the church and the Orion Fall Festival. Bill loved spending time with family, friends and his grandchildren. He loved watching Orion school sports, golfing, NASCAR, visiting casinos, the junking business and watching the Cubs and Bears. Bill enjoyed helping others when and wherever needed.

Survivors include his wife, Frances; sons, Roy Westerlund, of Orion; and Randy (Laurie) Westerlund, of Lynn Center; grandchildren; Amy (Trent) Coziahr, of Kansas; Nicole Westerlund, of Florida; and Lance (Danielle) Westerlund, Florida; and great-grandchildren; Hannah and Carter Coziahr and Lane Westerlund. He also is survived by his sisters, Nancy (Tom) Gainey, of Orion; and Betty (James) Selby, of Washington; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruby Polzkill; and brother-in-law, Joe Polzkill.