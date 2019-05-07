President Michelle Gorsage opened the meeting according to ritual.

CANTON-President Michelle Gorsage opened the meeting according to ritual.

15th District President Sue Reichert was introduced.

Doris Sweeting was installed Chaplain.

Elected officers are:

President-Michelle Gorsage

Vice President-Karla Gordon

Secretary-Jean Henderson

Treasurer-Kim Lyons

Chaplain-Charlene Yocum

Historian-Roberta Clauson

Sgt. at Arms-Helen McCracken

The Auxiliary will pay for one veteran to go on the Honor Flight.

Eleven girls will be attending Illini Girls State June 16-22. The bus will leave the Legion at 7:30 a.m. June 16.

Orientation for Girls State will be June 2 at 2 p.m.

Easter Baskets were passed out to veterans in local nursing homes.

A grave marker was delivered to a grave.

Members donated desserts for the Legion Fish Fry held May 3.

Karla Gordon is in charge of membership for the Auxiliary for 2019.

Sue Reichert was thankful for installing officers for 2019.

The meeting was closed with a prayer and the posting of colors.

The next meeting will be June 5, 6:30 p.m.

All members are urged to attend.