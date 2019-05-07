There will be two Canton City Council meetings tonight with the first starting the regular time, 6:30 p.m.

After addressing topics on the agenda there will be a motion to sine die (Latin-means without assigning a day for a further meeting or hearing. To adjourn sine die is to adjourn it for an indefinite period.)

Following the motion, the second meeting will get underway.

The necessity for an additional meeting stems from seating a new alderman (Jeff Fritz who was a write-in candidate for the seat held by Tad Putrich, who chose not to run) and changing committee chairs as well as the new seating arrangement for Alderpeople.

The first order of business will be the adoption of Roberts Rules of Order.

Mayor Kent McDowell will then share any communication he may have.

After which:

•Appointments for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year

•2019-2020 Committee Chairs

•2019-2020 Seating Arrangements for Alderpeople

Finance Committee Chair Ryan Mayhew has one item for Council, a resolution establishing compensation for City Employees for FY 19-20.

Committee Chairs

Finance-Ryan Mayhew

Negotiations, Grievance & Personnel-Justin Nelson

Community Development-John Lovell

Legal & Ordinance-Craig West

Public Safety & Traffic-Angela Hale

Streets & Garbage-Jeff Fritz

Lake, Buildings & Grounds-Quin Mayhew

Public Works-Angie Lingenfelter