The responsibilities of the city’s Emergency Services and Disaster Agency have changed hands, but the message is still the same: remember that spring showers can also bring life-threatening weather.

Fire Chief Kevin Shook now heads up the city’s storm preparedness and response program after it was passed from Keith Edwards, the city’s director of community development.

“It just made sense because it falls hand in hand with some of the other things the fire department already does,” Shook said.

So far the area has had plenty of spring rain, but not much in the way of dangerous or tornado-producing storms. Other parts of the country have not been so lucky, with Georgia and Alabama getting hit in March with a 41-tornado outbreak that killed 23 people.

The fire chief said the city will continue to monitor weather events as they occur and sound the alarm if tornadoes are spotted locally.

Part of that responsibility includes keeping a network of spotters, rural residents and other agencies together and communicating to ensure that if dangerous weather rolls, everyone has advance warning.

“If we get a watch, we’ll send people out in the country and on the edges of town to watch manually,” he said.

He said there will need to be a verifiable tornado, either through radar or by spotter, before the storm siren system is triggered.

“We’re not going to sound them off just because there’s a big wind blowing,” he said.

Getting the timing right is part of developing the public trust, he said, because residents need to be able to be confident in the warning system if they are to react to it and quickly take cover during an emergency.

“You don’t want to cry wolf because you don’t want people to get to the point where they’re not reacting,” he said.

Shook said the city does not sound an “all clear” alarm after an initial tornado alarm is sounded.

“If the sirens are set off and they quit, then go on a second time, that means there’s something else happening,” he said.

The fire chief said many of the city’s storm spotters have been volunteering for years, though officials are always looking for new spotters to bolster the ranks.

“We can always use some new storm spotters,” he said, noting that volunteers must complete a National Weather Service course to be certified. Students are taught about thunderstorm makeup and tornado formation in a classroom setting.

“We would prefer that everybody be trained because some of the weather information is very complicated,” he said.

Anyone who’d like to volunteer and sign up for a spotter class in the future can contact the fire department at 852-2115.