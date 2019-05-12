April 2, 1954 – May 7, 2019

Jeffrey Lynn Matson, 65, of Rose Hill, Illinois, passed away at 2:40 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his home.

Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. In loving memory of Jeffrey, memorials may be made to the family. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Jeffrey was born on April 2, 1954, in Hammond, Indiana, the son of Daniel J. and Sarah C. (Ross) Matson. He graduated from Lake Center High School in St. John, Indiana in 1972. Jeffrey was a carpenter and bartender. He enjoyed playing music. Jeffrey was always willing to help out his neighbors and friends.

Jeffrey is survived by his sister, Harriet Hobson of Newton; brother, Adam Matson of Hidalgo; niece, Cora Hobson; nephews, Gavin Hobson and Graham (Charity) Hobson.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents.