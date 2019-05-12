MACOMB — The Macomb Park District held its last Photowalk of spring on Saturday, May 10, at the Lakeview Nature Center.

At the event, guests were given tips on how to take nature photographs with their camera phone. Afterwards, they were invited to go out and take pictures of the prairie. The event was hosted by Natalie Shelly, the ceramics coordinator and Lakeview naturalist educator.

Photowalks are free opportunities for community members to learn photography basics in a natural setting. Both cameras and camera phones may be used, and no special experience is needed. The program is held at the Lakeview Nature Center during spring and summer. The summer season photowalks begin June 21 from 4 to 6 p.m., and recur on July 26 and August 30.

