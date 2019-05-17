At Dickson Mounds Museum on Saturday, June 8 from 1-3 p.m., the Kid’s Day program will be “Rocks, Minerals and Fossils.”

LEWISTOWN-At Dickson Mounds Museum on Saturday, June 8 from 1-3 p.m., the Kid’s Day program will be “Rocks, Minerals and Fossils.”

Kids may enjoy learning about rocks, minerals and fossils through hands-on activities and displays. Members of the Lincoln Orbit Earth Science Society will provide displays of Illinois meteorites and a variety of fossils, accompanied by some touchable objects. Other experts and enthusiasts may be available to show their personal collections and to identify items. Numerous specimens from the Illinois State Museum’s collections will also be on view. Participants may have fun making several different arts and crafts projects.

Kid’s Day programs at Dickson Mounds are geared toward children ages five and up with an adult. Registration is not required. Admission is free; donations are appreciated.

The Illinois State Museum—Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day. Tours and special programs are available for groups with reservations. For more information call 309-547-3721 or TTY 217-782-9175 or visit the museum’s web site at http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org/content/welcome-dickson-mounds.

Also check out weekly updates on Facebook at “Illinois State Museum – Dickson Mounds.”