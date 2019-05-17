MACOMB — The McDonough County Board voted Wednesday to concur with Chairman George Dixon's appointment of Carol Steward to the McDonough District Hospital Board of Directors. Dixon said she was chosen from a field of eight applicants to fill the seat of Charles Butterfield, who recently resigned. "This was a healthy situation," he said of the applicant pool.

The county board chairman said the MDH administration expressed interest in having a female board member with a background in medicine because of the hospital commitment to the Kator Switzer Women's Health Center. Steward retired in 2014 after 46 years as an ICU nurse.

The county board also approved Dixon's reappointments of Sandra Nelson and Herb Strong to three-year terms on the 708 Mental Health Board.

County board members approved a resolution adding up to seven more turbines for the Cardinal Point wind farm. Project director Matt Martin said five of the seven have been designated for placement, so there would be 46 wind turbines in the county.

"Our road construction has been delayed by wet weather," Martin said. He said some equipment is in place along the county line awaiting mobilization. The county board voted to approve an agreement to hire Hutchison Engineering to supervise the road use project.

Dixon reported that general county sales tax in February had increased by $1,250 compared to the same time last year. But he said the portion of sales tax earmarked for public safety expenses was down by $2,800 and the portion of sales tax used for county road repairs was down by $4,300.

The board approved spending $42,000 in aid funds to rebuild a box culvert over the Lamoine River near the Hancock County line, and to spend $12,000 to rebuild another culvert over the Lamoine northeast of Colchester near Argyle Lake.

Also approved by the county board were resolutions for changes in the collection and distribution of fees charged by the circuit clerk in civil cases and the distribution of criminal case and traffic fines. State's Attorney Matt Kwacala said the changes are based on state laws taking effect July 1.

The board heard from Lynette Cale, McDonough County Health Department administrator. She spoke about health department services regulating drinking water, private sewer systems, and radon detection.

Cale said the department dealt with 42 cases of mumps last year among Western Illinois University students. She said there are 70 cases of measles in Illinois this year, but none so far in McDonough County.

The administrator said the department coordinates a volunteer search and rescue group that is available for emergency callout.



